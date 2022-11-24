Live

Early Black Friday baby and toy deals LIVE now, including LEGO, Barbie, iCandy, Maxi-Cosi, Elvie, and more

Our live blog is bringing you the best Black Friday baby and toy deals as we find them

Heidi Scrimgeour
By Heidi Scrimgeour
published

Black Friday 2022 is your chance to save some cash on everything from baby gear to this year's top Christmas toys - and there's just an hour to go before the biggest shopping event of the year officially kicks off.

Whether you're after Black Friday car seat deals or discounts of the best prams and pushchairs, we're here to help you bag some of the best Black Friday baby and toy deals.

Refresh

Welcome to our Black Friday baby deals and toys live blog.

I'm Heidi Scrimgeour, Consumer Editor on GoodtoKnow and mum of three. I'll be here all weekend bringing you live coverage of the best Black Friday deals on baby gear, including prams, pushchairs, car seats, nursery furniture, feeding and changing equipment and anything else you might need for your baby.  

We'll also be bringing you brilliant toy deals so you can cross items off your kids' Christmas wish lists without breaking the bank. 

For now, we're drinking coffee and trying to stay awake long enough to find out what's about to launch at midnight in the Lego Black Friday sale (opens in new tab). A little bird has told us that there's likely to be up to 30% off selected products, including both new and retiring LEGO sets. We're also excited to find out what the Gift with Purchase treats will be. 

Pop back soon... to find out if we stayed awake!

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.