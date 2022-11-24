Early Black Friday baby and toy deals LIVE now, including LEGO, Barbie, iCandy, Maxi-Cosi, Elvie, and more

Refresh

Welcome to our Black Friday baby deals and toys live blog.

I'm Heidi Scrimgeour, Consumer Editor on GoodtoKnow and mum of three. I'll be here all weekend bringing you live coverage of the best Black Friday deals on baby gear, including prams, pushchairs, car seats, nursery furniture, feeding and changing equipment and anything else you might need for your baby.

We'll also be bringing you brilliant toy deals so you can cross items off your kids' Christmas wish lists without breaking the bank.

For now, we're drinking coffee and trying to stay awake long enough to find out what's about to launch at midnight in the Lego Black Friday sale (opens in new tab). A little bird has told us that there's likely to be up to 30% off selected products, including both new and retiring LEGO sets. We're also excited to find out what the Gift with Purchase treats will be.

Pop back soon... to find out if we stayed awake!