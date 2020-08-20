We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This griddled asparagus, sweet potato, and poached egg is a delicious, simple breakfast or lunch option.

With a gooey poached egg, soft griddled asparagus bursting with flavour, and sweet, creamy potato, this tasty dish only takes 30 mins to rustle up. This recipe is great if you’re trying to be healthy – the egg is packed full of protein and will keep you fuller for longer. The sweet potato is much healthier than normal potato along with the asparagus which is full of healthy nutrients. Serve with a light dressing.

Ingredients 1 small-ish sweet potato, unpeeled and sliced thinly

2 tablespoons olive oil

100g asparagus tips

2 large eggs

Salad dressing, to serve

Method Coat the potato slices in oil. Cook them in batches on a hot griddle pan until well-marked on one side, then flip them over and cook until softened.

Meanwhile, blanch the asparagus for 2 mins, drain and dry, then coat them in the leftover oil and griddle for a few minutes while poaching the eggs. Arrange the vegetables on plates and put an egg on top. Drizzle with salad dressing.

Top tips for making griddled asparagus, sweet potato and poached egg

Make a dressing by whisking 2tsps sherry vinegar, 1/2tsp Dijon mustard, and 2tbsps olive oil, or use a ready-made dressing.

Learn how to cook asparagus the right way with our handy guide.

