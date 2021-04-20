We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The heartbreaking way Prince William told Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about Prince Philip's death has been revealed.

The Duke of Cambridge broke the news of their great-grandfather’s death ahead of his funeral as they did not attend due to restrictions on numbers of guests

The Duke of Cambridge had the heartfelt task of explaining to his three children about why their great-grandfather Prince Philip was no longer around, despite them previously spending time – with eldest Prince George having enjoyed carriage rides with him.

Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Louis, two, were all absent from the funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic meant restrictions of no more than 30 guests were allowed to attend the funeral to express their sympathy.

Knowing what to say when someone dies is difficult, and Prince William had to explain to his children what had happened and it’s understood the Duke told them in this heartbreaking way.

A source told US Weekly, “William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now’.” The insider added, “They’re still so young.”

Despite not seeing their great-grandparents The Queen and Prince Philip much during the lockdown, they had taken part in several zoom calls and like any child, would wonder where their great-grandad was in future communications.

The last time the Cambridge children are thought to have seen the Duke of Edinburgh would have been during a visit to Balmoral in Scotland last August.

Grief is different for everyone and it’s thought that Prince William will keep his grandfather’s memory alive by putting photographs up of him in their home and telling bedtime stories about him.

As reported the Duke of Edinburgh died on 9th April at home in Windsor Castle, where he was recovering from a successful heart operation after a month stay in hospital.

Child Berevement has lots of advice on how to inform children about the loss of a loved one and it’s understood William and Kate could take their children to see Philip at his resting place in the coming days.

The Royal Vault will not be the Duke’s final resting place as when the Queen dies, his body will be transferred to the King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his devoted wife of 73 years.