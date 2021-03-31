We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis' royal training are set to be aided by Duchess Camilla, according to royal experts.

Duchess Camilla is expected to play a bigger role in the training of her step-grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis’, according to a royal expert.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who urged fans not to desert her after she quit Instagram, is said to have a key role to play in the future training of Prince William and Kate’s children as they grow up as it’s understood the Duchess’ current role will grow significantly when her step-grandchildren start to take on roles of their own within the royal family.

Duchess Camilla’s key role comes after Camilla shared the adorable name that Prince George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, have for her, as it’s reported she will be one of the royals that have to “increase” their work, a royal commentator has claimed.

As a result of royal succession, as the wife of Prince Charles’, Camilla will eventually sit on the throne with her husband if the Queen retires but in addition to her Princess Consort role, she will be needed to help out the monarchy as the young Cambridge children are trained.

The Talko’s Natalie Rankin explained Duchess Camilla’s key role. She said, “Senior members of the Royal Family like Princess Anne and Camilla will be expected to increase their duties until Kate and William’s kids are old enough to take on royal roles of their own.

“George, the seven-year-old future king, is in for a life of training. He will prepare to hold the highest position in the land. With this, Kate will have to be super involved with his life.”

Ms Rankin said Duchess Kate will be involved in what schools he attends, what hobbies he picks up, what sports he plays and, when he’s old enough, what charities he’ll support.

She added, “The whole family will also receive more security as the public becomes increasingly more interested in their lives. It’s hard to imagine the media and paparazzi wanting to know even more about this family. But it’s definitely coming.”