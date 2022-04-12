We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Camilla will soon be jetting off to Canada and could be set to extend an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by paying them a visit in the US.

Clarence House has confirmed that Prince Charles and Camilla will be visiting Canada as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple will be traveling across the country to visit the likes of Ottawa, and Newfoundland, with even a possibility of a reunion with Harry and Meghan on the cards, thanks to their proximity to the US.

Visiting the Sussexes during their Canada tour would be one of the only times Charles has seen his son and Meghan since the pair stepped back as senior royals and permanently moved to the US. The trip will also likely hold some fond memories for Charles, as he once visited Canada with Harry, William, and their late mother Princess Diana in 1991.

Harry and Meghan were thought to be gearing up for a return to the UK ahead of Prince Philip’s memorial. However, after the Home Office denied Harry’s request for extra security – Harry chose not to make the trip. This decision has been labeled as a ‘slap in the face’ for the Queen by royal experts.

Now, Prince Charles could use the Canadian tour as an opportunity to visit his son and meet baby Lilibet, for the first time.

Charles has expressed ‘incredible sadness’ over the situation with his grandchildren and is reportedly desperate to meet Lilibet. Harry too is said to be determined for his children to not be robbed of royal life in spite of reports of an ongoing royal rift.

He would actually be only the second member of the Firm to visit Harry and Meghan in their new LA home. Princess Eugenie traveled to the US for the Super Bowl and was seen enjoying the game alongside her cousin, as the pair share a close bond.