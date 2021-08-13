We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to be “getting along really well” and have reportedly been speaking about “collaborating” on an exciting new project.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have supposedly been “in touch more often”.

The sisters-in-law have often been surrounded by rumors of distance, though it’s claimed they could be considering “collaborating” in the future.

This royal news comes as Prince Charles shares a surprising message for anyone traveling in London .

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have reportedly been communicating “more often” and considering “collaborating” on a special project. The relationship between the Duchesses has previously been surrounded by speculation, after it was alleged that one made the other cry in the lead-up to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. Opening up in the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview in March, Meghan claimed it was Kate who had made her cry and not the other way around as previously reported.

She also stated that the two had made their peace since the wedding and it seems the sisters-in-law have now been brought closer together recently.

Following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first daughter Lilibet in June, Harry was said to have made a sweet gesture to Kate.

Kate was also supposedly keen to avoid a sad situation with Archie and Lilibet not knowing their Cambridge cousins so well. Now it’s claimed that Kate and Meghan have been talking and they’ve even been discussing a potential project.

According to Us Weekly, a source alleged, “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.”

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy,” they continued. “Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them.”

These claims come after Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce a brilliant range of documentaries, films and programmes exclusively for the streaming giant after they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family.

Whilst the Duchess of Sussex has recently announced her own brilliant Netflix series. Some fans have claimed that she named the new Netflix series Pearl after herself, giving it an even more personal touch.

As the executive producer, Meghan will work with David Furnish on the project and it’s set to tell the tale of 12-year-old Pearl who goes on a journey of self-discovery as she works to overcome life’s challenges.

It’s not yet known when Pearl might land on Netflix and though a potential new collaboration between Meghan and Kate has not been confirmed, fans would likely be delighted to see them working together.