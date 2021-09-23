We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has shared rare family photographs of his late father and fans are more than a little impressed by “handsome” Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his late father with several sweet photos ahead of the new BBC Prince Philip documentary.

Fans were seriously excited by the new snaps as they dubbed the Duke of Edinburgh “handsome”.

Prince Charles was just one of the many members of The Firm who opened up in the new Prince Philip BBC documentary. Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers aired on 22nd September and saw his and the Queen’s four children and many of their grandchildren interviewed. This included Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who previously appeared speaking with the royal family in the emotional teaser clip. Whilst the Queen, who did not appear, shared old footage of her late husband of 73 years spending time with Prince Edward ahead of the documentary.

And Her Majesty wasn’t the only one to share a heartfelt post honouring the Duke of Edinburgh. Also taking to social media ahead of the documentary, the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, posted several nostalgic family photos.

The photos of Prince Philip were taken throughout Charles’ childhood, including a sweet picture of them alongside the Queen and Princess Anne. Meanwhile the snap of Philip cheerfully driving Charles along in a boat certainly showcased his sense of adventure.

The Clarence House Instagram caption declared, ‘Tonight, a new documentary celebrating the extraordinary life and work of The Duke of Edinburgh will air on BBC One. The documentary includes special tributes to His Royal Highness from members of the Royal Family.’

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers saw more than a dozen royals come together to share their memories of this extraordinary Duke.

And whilst not all fans might’ve watched it yet, the pictures of a young Prince Philip have left many people seriously impressed.

‘So looking forward to this documentary. Prince Philip was such a handsome man. Sad to think he’s no longer here,’ one person poignantly commented.

They weren’t the only one to remark upon the Duke of Edinburgh’s appearance throughout the years. Several others echoed this sentiment, describing Charles’ late father as looking distinctly “handsome” in these heartfelt snaps.

‘Lovely pictures to see, such a handsome gentleman,’ someone else shared.

‘He was such a handsome man!!’ a third person agreed.

Whilst a fellow royal fan agreed, writing, ‘He is greatly missed. Such a clever and handsome man.’

The BBC documentary was originally commissioned to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday in June. Very sadly, he passed away just months before this, though his extraordinary life and legacy continues to inspire his loved ones.

“What you see is what you got with my grandfather and that’s what I loved more than anything else,” Prince Harry powerfully declared during the documentary.