We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George has reportedly had a trial day at a new school as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge consider relocating closer to the Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly making plans to move closer to Windsor Castle in order to be near to the Queen.

Royal insiders claim the Cambridges are on the hunt for new schools for their three kids, with Prince George said to have already had a trial day at his potential new school.

In other royal news, Prince Harry’s promise to ‘protect’ the Queen after finally reuniting has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly paid multiple visits to the school as they consider where George should continue his education alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George, who is third in line to the throne and currently attends Thomas’ Battersea in London with Princess Charlotte, has had his trial class, and teachers were said to be “amused and relieved” when the students didn’t recognise the Prince during his one-time visit.

Video of the Week

The family’s plans to relocate were first reported last year, but they are said to be “progressing rapidly” because they want to give their children as normal a life as possible before they take the throne.

It would also ensure that the Queen has more family members around her, in the aftermath of Prince Philip’s death and a number of health complications.

The family currently has a primary royal base in London, Apartment 1A, which is located within Kensington Palace and serves as a home-office setup. They also have a rural retreat in Norfolk called Anmer Hall, where they spent a lot of time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal children have certainly had a busy time, as Prince William and Kate just unveiled a new series of images to mark Prince Louis’ fourth birthday.

Prince William has also recently shown signs of “conscious-uncoupling” with George, which could predict a big future for the young Prince.

According to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James claims the Duke of Cambridge made a “deliberate decision” to give George more independence as they walked to the Easter service.