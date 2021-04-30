We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulated Kate and William on their 10th wedding anniversary has been revealed.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are said to have privately congratulated Prince Willam and Kate on their 10th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their congratulations to the happy couple amid the fall out from their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview

This royal news comes as Prince William and Kate mark their anniversary with new portraits

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to have reached out to Prince William and Kate Middleton as they marked their 10th wedding anniversary but instead of making a public stand, their wishes were extended privately.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to let the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge know that they were thinking of them, despite having set up a new life living in LA after stepping back from the royal family.

Prince Harry, who last saw his brother Prince William when he attended their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this month, is said to have broken the ice with William prior to the trip.

And while pregnant wife Meghan remained at home with their son Archie, one, and with their second baby on the way, it understood the couple united to send their congratulations to Kate and Wills on this milestone anniversary of their love story.

A spokesman confirmed to Daily Beast that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to William, 38, and Kate, 39, privately, although the insider didn’t reveal any information of what was in the message sent by Prince Harry and Meghan.

Prince William and Kate were seen walking with Prince Harry outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor, with Kate chatting to Harry as they left the service but reports say Prince Harry didn’t get a chance to see his nephews and nieces before leaving the UK.

And since returning to the US, Harry has been looking after his wife as she prepares to give birth.

Kate and William, who have children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, who recently turned three, shared a sweet family video to celebrate their anniversary.

Prince Harry is expected to be reunited with his brother this July for the memorial to their late mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.