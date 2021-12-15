We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis could be set to bring Christmas joy to royal fans this year as the Royal Family are expected to assemble for their annual Sandringham celebrations.

The Queen is reportedly planning to host Christmas for the royals at her Norfolk home as they mark the first festive season since Prince Philip’s death.

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend, fans might just get to see 3-year-old Prince Louis make his church walk debut in 2021.

Prince Louis has yet to reach several exciting royal milestones, but now three years old, he might well be about to make a major debut this Christmas. Last year the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated “quietly” together at Windsor Castle amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, it’s been claimed the Queen is “totally committed” to hosting her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren at Sandringham once again. It’s not yet been confirmed if Her Majesty’s Christmas plans will go ahead in light of the Omicron variant. However, senior members of The Firm predicted to join her if so include Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the last Sandringham Christmas back in 2019. Both were pictured beaming on the royals’ annual Christmas Day walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.

And they weren’t alone! As well as other relatives ranging from Prince Charles to Princess Anne, the couple’s eldest two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied them.

Unfortunately for eager royal fans little Prince Louis at just over a year old was too young to attend church with the Cambridges. Now, however, things could be set to change and Louis could be about to make his Sandringham church walk debut in a matter of days.

Last December Louis was considered old enough to step out on the red carpet for a special pantomime performance to thank key workers and their families. Now at 3 years old, it’s believed he might be walking alongside his proud parents William and Kate, as well as George and Charlotte on Christmas Day.

If Louis does appear for the Sandringham church walk with the other royals, it will no doubt be met with great excitement and delight from fans. The youngest Cambridge child has been more rarely glimpsed in recent years, unlike his older brother who was dubbed the “best bit” of the Euros final when he attended the match with their father.

Though his adorable smile in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card photo 2021 also definitely won many hearts. We can’t wait to see if the entire Cambridge family might step out together once more this December!