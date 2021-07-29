We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has 'major regret' over one big conversation with Harry that 'didn't go down well', a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have raised concerns over the speed of brother Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship

When it comes to relationships, giving an opinion on someone else’s isn’t always the best approach to take – even if you are second in line to the throne. But the Duke of Cambridge, who reportedly has an ongoing rift with his brother Prince Harry which only the Queen can fix, is said to have initially contributed to the ‘fallout’ by doing just that.

According to the biography Finding Freedom, Prince William warned Harry about the speed of his relationship with Meghan Markle was developing.

‘Don’t feel you need to rush this,’ the older brother reportedly told the younger, and added, ‘Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.’

But the words of advice are thought to have contributed to the breakdown of their brotherhood.

The biography claimed, ‘Harry was p***ed off… that his brother would ask such a thing.’

Prince Harry and Meghan met on a blind date and got engaged two years later in November 2017 before tying the knot the following summer.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls told DailyExpress.co.uk, “William probably does have a major regret over the conversation that he had with his brother around the time of the engagement when Harry and Meghan got engaged.

“When William basically sat down with Harry and urged him to just take his time, not to rush into anything – what was intended as well-meant, brotherly advice didn’t go down with Harry at all.

“Harry felt he didn’t have his brother’s support and that really was the beginning of the breakdown of what was up until then, an unbreakable brotherly bond,” she concluded.

Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year added fuel to the fire and with his latest four-part book deal for £29 million in the pipeline, the royal family is ‘equally concerned’ about what ‘truths’ will be told.

During the sit-down Oprah chat, Prince Harry spoke about William, saying his brother was “trapped” within the institution and that they were “on a different path”.

The brothers have only managed to reconvene twice – once at Prince Philip’s funeral and the other time was at Princess Diana’s memorial statue unveiling.