Prince William has shared a rare personal detail about his wife Kate Middleton during their trip to Wales.

Prince William told crowds that his wife Kate Middleton has “the coldest hands ever” as he acknowledged the chill in the air.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated St David’s Day in Wales.

Prince William has revealed a rare personal detail about his wife Kate Middleton as he pays her a compliment during a chilly walkabout in Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in an official engagement this week as they celebrated St David’s Day in Wales and went on a public walkabout – their first in two years.

During the visit Prince William told members of the public, “[Kate] has the coldest hands ever.”

But he followed up his remark with a sweet compliment, “They say, ‘Cold hands, warm heart.'” he added.

William and Kate, who have been married since 2011, made the trip without their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, four, as they were attending school and nursery.

But during the outing, Kate gave a rare glimpse inside home life as they took a break during the school holidays as she revealed how Prince George had been helping out his parents.

While visiting a Welsh Goat farm She said, “That was George’s job at half term – moving feed.”

Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added, “We are trying some Agroforestry as well.”

Agroforestry is the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.

It is likely that the Duke was speaking about the couple’s second home Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Prince William previously revealed, “We spend as much time as we can here, it’s very peaceful.”

Prince William and Kate enjoyed time with their eldest son Prince George at the weekend when they watched the England V Wales Rugby match and it was during this outing that fans noticed the youngster has inherited a specific trait from his dad.