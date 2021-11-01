We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie gave royal fans a rare insight into her home life with cute Halloween photos of baby August





Princess Eugenie has shared pictures of August dressed as a blue monster on his first Halloween

This is one of several updates Princess Eugenie has shared to her Instagram page

Princess Eugenie has shared several adorable pictures of baby August Wolfe enjoying his first Halloween to delighted fans on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie has been keeping followers updated on August’s mini-milestones, sharing pictures from her first mother’s day, his first-ever Easter, and some lovely snaps to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank’s birthday.

The mum-of-one took to Instagram sharing pictures of both August’s Halloween costume and a glimpse at how the little family spent the day.

To her story, Eugenie shared pictures of their pumpkin carving. The large pumpkin had three cats carved into it, with their eyes cut out so they would glow in the candlelight.

She then shared a picture of little August on her Instagram feed. The picture showed him sitting on the floor playing with a Minion toy while wearing a fluffy blue monster costume. August’s costume also features a hood, with fluffy orange ears, and five eyes, which covered his face.

She captioned the picture, ‘🎃 👻… wonder what they are talking about…’ Referring to her son and his Minion toy.

Eugenie also shared a picture to her Instagram story of August crawling on the floor in his costume and said, ‘At least my little Halloween monster is scary…’

Fans loved the series of pictures and praised the relatable family moments, one commented, ‘Happy Halloween Baby August! 👻🎃’

Another wrote, ‘Aww so sweet! Happy Halloween 🎃🎃’

And a third said, ‘ Adorable 😍😍😍’

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed August in February 2021, and will soon be celebrating two more exciting milestones in the coming months, including his first Christmas, and first birthday in the new year.