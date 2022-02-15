Fans ‘praying’ for Queen as she gets back to work after Covid scare

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has sparked a heart-warming response from fans who revealed they’re “praying” for her after she returned to work following a recent Covid scare.

Her Majesty held audiences with incoming Ambassadors to the UK via video link on February 15th, days after Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19.

Fans were delighted to see the Queen back at work and reacted protectively as reports claimed she’s being “monitored” for symptoms.

The Royal Family has been flooded with messages of support and concern in recent days after Clarence House confirmed Prince Charles has Covid-19 for the second time. Since then Duchess Camilla has also tested positive, whilst reports have suggested that the Queen is being “monitored” after being in contact with Charles two days before his positive test. Despite this it’s understood that Her Majesty isn’t displaying symptoms and Palace sources have allegedly said they won’t be providing commentary on her health.

Instead, the Queen went back to work on February 15th via video link after this Covid scare and her appearance received an overwhelming reaction from protective fans.

As revealed by the Royal Family’s official social media accounts, the monarch held audiences with incoming Ambassadors from Estonia and Spain via video link from Windsor Castle. This significant meeting marked the first time the Queen had been glimpsed since Duchess Camilla’s positive test was announced.

Pictured attending the virtual engagement, the monarch opted for one of her stunning floral dresses and added a touch of classic elegance to her outfit with a pearl necklace. And the head of The Firm attracted quite a response, with one fan revealing they were “praying” for her.

“Praying for Her Majesty’s health. I’m so happy to see she’s up and about and not feeling poorly. Covid for any senior citizen can be dangerous”, they wrote, whilst more than ten others ‘liked’ their concerned remark.

Others were equally thrilled to see the Queen back at work as they commented, “Lovely to see Her Majesty working again ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

A second person seemed to agree as they declared, “Delightful to see her working!”

“Hopefully she will eventually take in person audiences again but i feel it will still be a while :/”, someone else said, speculating on the caution that will likely be taken when it comes to the Queen carrying out her busy schedule.

Meanwhile, someone else was just excited to know more after the uncertainty surrounding her health in recent days as they added, “thank you for the update! 💕”.

It’s not currently known when exactly the Queen will end up resuming in-person engagements. Though she recently began her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a reception at Sandringham House and given the amount of incredible events planned in June, the Queen will no doubt be eager to be out and about once again in the lead-up to this milestone occasion.