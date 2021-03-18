We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers hit back at Phillip Schofield on social media after he made a 'sly dig' at Meghan Markle during today's show.

He and Holly Willoughby were discussing the prospect of Meghan running for president in 2024, when Phillip questioned her desire for a ‘private life’.

This royal news comes after Gogglebox was hit with Ofcom complaints over ‘anti-royal’ commentary.

Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby were joined by Camilla Tominey and Nick Ferrari for a discussion about the possibility of Meghan Markle running against Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election.

Meghan and Prince Harry moved to their new LA home after officially stepping back from royal life and recently sparked huge controversy when they sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the bombshell chat, Meghan shared her and Harry’s upset over baby Archie not being given a royal title and also claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family had made a racist comment about ‘how dark’ her son’s skin would be, before he was born – however Oprah later confirmed the remark didn’t come from the Queen or Prince Philip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with a baby girl, told Oprah, “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Meghan also alleged that The Firm had refused to support her when she was suffering from suicidal feelings.

Now, reports that Meghan could run for president in 2024 have emerged, with Donald Trump allegedly saying would like to run against her.

Discussing the possibility of a Markle vs Trump presidency race on This Morning, Holly said, “He would like the Duchess of Sussex to run for President in 2024 to take her on and defeat her. That would be quite the battle wouldn’t it.”

Royal expert Camilla responded, “Wouldn’t it be great to see them go head-to-head in 2024.

“I love that this idea of Meghan as the next president has really ramped up now in the aftermath of Oprah Winfrey’s interview. It’s always been suggested that she had political ambitions.”

Viewers took to Twitter when Phillip responded with what viewers dubbed a ‘sly, sarcastic dig’ at Meghan.

He asked, “Also, doesn’t she want a quiet, private life?”

Camilla admitted that she expects Meghan would face even more press attention if she decided to run for president any time soon.

“That’s another thing Phil, and equally she doesn’t want much scrutiny. A great deal would be unleashed on her so I think she’d have to think very carefully if she is plotting a track to The White House.”

Meanwhile, one irritated viewer wrote on Twitter, ‘@Schofe needs to stop his sly sarcastic comments about Meghan Markle does it every day. We don’t need a daily negative commentary on Meghan.’

‘Oh fgs, we can’t have a segment without them s***ging off Meghan, especially with Camilla on. Just leave her alone you utter nasty b***ends,’ agreed another.

‘Phillip just had to get a sly dig in there didn’t he,’ a third chipped in.