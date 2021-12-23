We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s plans might have changed dramatically, but now two royals are set to visit on Christmas Day as she marks the first festivities since Prince Philip’s death.

The Queen has cancelled Christmas at Sandringham, leading to speculation about which of her royal relatives could visit her at Windsor Castle.

Now reports have suggested that at least one of her children will be spending Christmas Day with Her Majesty, saving her from a potentially lonely Christmas.

The Queen is currently preparing to mark her first Christmas since the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, and it seems she will now have at least one senior member of The Firm with her for the big day itself. Just days ago the Queen cancelled Christmas at Sandringham and it was announced she would be celebrating at Windsor Castle instead, visited by her wider family during the festive period. Meanwhile, reports have since emerged claiming that Her Majesty’s son-in-law Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In light of this and despite the poignant undertone of this particular festive season without the Duke of Edinburgh, Anne sadly isn’t expected to visit her mother on Christmas Day. However, it seems the Queen is set to be joined by another of her children for the big day, meaning she won’t be experiencing a truly quiet Christmas after all.

According to The Telegraph, a Clarence House spokesperson has revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be spending Christmas Day with the Queen. Last year the couple are believed to have celebrated at their Gloucestershire countryside home, Highgrove House, whilst the Queen and Philip remained at their Berkshire home.

At the moment the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, and Duchess Camilla are the only royals to be confirmed as visiting the monarch over the Christmas period. However, especially given the sad nature of this festive season, it’s thought that Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn might also make the trip to Windsor.

The family live reasonably nearby and earlier this year, the Queen shared adorable old footage of Philip playing with young Edward and Anne prior ahead of a new Prince Philip BBC documentary. As well as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and the Wessexes, it’s thought possible that Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children could see the Queen too.

In recent years, they have regularly joined the Queen and other royals at Sandringham for the festive season. For her first Christmas there in 2011, Kate even gave a “frugal” gift to Her Majesty that reportedly helped build her incredible bond with her grandmother-in-law.

Since then, the Cambridges have welcomed their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. All are understood to have spent Christmas in Norfolk with the royals before, though Louis has not yet made his Christmas Day walk to church debut.

It’s not known when they and the Queen’s great-grandchildren, last saw Her Majesty in person. However, if they are amongst those visiting her at Windsor Castle like Charles and Camilla, the Queen would no doubt be delighted to spend time with more of her loving family this Christmas.