The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly trying to ‘avoid overwhelming’ Prince Philip with “their problems” in Oprah interview aftermath.

Recent weeks have no doubt proved challenging for the royal family following the airing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s astonishing Oprah Winfrey interview. The special saw the couple open up on royal life, having recently confirmed they are not returning as working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled in their new LA home and are expecting their second baby.

The airing of their “tell-all” chat with Oprah came at what was already a difficult time for the royal family. The Queen’s beloved husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital in February as a “precautionary measure” after “feeling unwell”. He is said to have later undergone a “procedure for a pre-existing heart condition” and been “recovering successfully”.

Now, Prince Philip has reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle after he left King Edward VII’s Hospital on 16 March.

According to Us Weekly, a source exclusively revealed to them that the Queen is “relieved” that Philip is back at Windsor Castle.

The source explained: “He obviously knows about Harry and Meghan’s interview, but the queen, Charles and William are trying to avoid overwhelming him with their problems so are keeping their conversations with him about the aftermath light.

“While the queen has been busy working, she says it’s nice to have her husband back”, the source went on to add.

During their interview with Oprah, the Sussexes’ made several shocking revelations. These included Meghan’s claim that an unnamed royal family member commented about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born. Oprah later stated that it was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace has since responded to Harry and Meghan’s interview. The palace’s official statement declared: ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

‘The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.’