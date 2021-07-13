We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex is a devoted mother-of-two and according to a body language expert, her recent appearances have shown her “confident” approach to parenting in public.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Following the death of the Queen’s husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Wessexes have been observed taking on more royal responsibilities as they support her. Meanwhile, Sophie has recently spoken out about her daughter’s heartbreaking realisation after losing her grandfather.

Philip and Louise shared a love of carriage driving and she was left two of his Fell ponies and riding carriage after his passing. He was likely in both Louise and Sophie’s thoughts as they attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show last month.

And it was at this prestigious event that Sophie’s “confident” parenting style reportedly came shining through. Opening up to Express.co.uk, body language expert Darren Stanton analysed pictures of the family.

“In one picture, Sophie’s posture and stride are confident and dominant. It is clear that she is the matriarch,” he claimed to the publication. “I think it’s clear from many of the pictures that Sophie is the strongest member of her family.”

As well as her reported strength as the “matriarch” of the family, Darren also shared intriguing details about Sophie’s lovely choice to show motherly love in public.

Considering a sweet snap of another of Sophie’s outings with Louise, he claimed, “This is a really nice genuine shot of Sophie displaying a genuine smile to her daughter.”

“Even though she is aware that the moment has been caught by the camera, she is not phased,” he continued. “It is clear she has a very strong personality and does not care about the cameras snapping pictures.”

“Sophie is a very strong and confident woman and she seems unfazed and the most comfortable with the press being present,” Darren added.

This comes as Sophie recently shared her fears for her daughter as she approaches adulthood. The 17-year-old, who is not a princess, has been spotted more frequently at royal events than her brother James in recent years.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Sophie expressed her hope that Louise would be able to live a relatively normal life for a while longer.

“I have to let her live her life. It’s not mine to live. I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices,” Sophie declared.