Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have removed their Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery, showing yet another sign that they are committed to their new non-royal life.

Now settled in their new LA home, Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child. Just a few days after announcing their baby news, they confirmed they would not be returning as working royals.

Now Harry and Meghan have reportedly removed their Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery and used their Archewell Foundation logo instead. This could be seen as a big sign that the couple have fully turned their backs on their former royal life.

The Sussex Royal monogram was unveiled shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018. It featured their initials H and M under a crown and it’s understood to have been used on their Sussex Royal communications.

However, a new letter sent by Meghan to Robert Clack School in East London last week features the logo of their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation instead.

The letter was shared on the Robert Clack School official Twitter account, with the Archewell Logo at the top. In the letter, sent as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Meghan wrote of how ‘[s]mall acts of compassion have the power to make a real and lasting difference’.

The Duchess of Sussex also referred to her memories of visiting the school last year to celebrate International Women’s Day, stating: ‘I look back on that day with such fond memories’.

Prior to this letter being sent, Meghan and Harry, who could be king one day, are understood to have used their Sussex Royal monogram early this year when sending thank you messages to those who sent them Christmas cards.

Whilst it’s not known whether the decision to move to use the Archewell Foundation logo is a permanent one, some might see this as a logical next step. They gave up using their HRH titles after stepping back as working royals in 2020.

Though they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Harry remains sixth in the royal line of succession, their recent “tell-all” Oprah interview was titled simply: Oprah with Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Harry seem to have truly embraced their new life in America.