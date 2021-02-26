We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly 'distraught' over Prince Philip being in hospital.

Her Majesty has been facing various ups and downs, including Philip’s ‘health setback’ and Meghan and Prince Harry’s latest updates.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to Hospital in London after ‘feeling unwell’ and has been battling an infection in King Edward VII’s Hospital for the past 10 days.

It was revealed today that he is set to spend his second weekend in medical care, making it his longest ever hospital stay.

It’s been claimed that Prince Philip’s health uncertainty, along with the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially quit the royal family and have taped a tell-all Oprah interview, has had a hard impact on the Queen.

Her Majesty was also given the news that the couple are set to welcome their second baby, days after Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, naming him August.

A royal source revealed that the Queen is ‘distraught’ over the rollercoaster of emotions she’s faced over the past few weeks, with her husband enduring a health battle and the royal family’s line of succession set to be majorly tweaked this year.

“It’s been a rough few weeks for the queen, that’s for sure,” a source told Us Weekly.

“The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, and on top of that, she’s distraught over her beloved husband’s health setback.”

“The queen has had some tearful moments mixed with anger and disappointment,” another insider claimed, adding, “Emotions are definitely running high.”

Despite remaining in hospital, it’s believed that Prince Philip is feeling okay, with his youngest son Prince Edward sharing an update this week.

“I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed,” Edward said.