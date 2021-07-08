We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has dropped the biggest hint that she’s had a tough year of royal family rifts after she is heard making a quip about life during a set visit to Coronation Street.

Her Majesty was visiting Salford’s Media City when she made the confession.

The Queen has broken her silence on what she thinks of life following her tough year of royal family ‘rifts’ when she quipped ‘Life is a trouble’ on the set of Coronation Street.

It comes after the Queen was reported to be the only one who can ‘fix’ the ongoing ‘rift’ between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

Her Majesty has embarked on a royal tour and stopped by at the ITV soap where she met up with the long-standing cast members in celebration of the show’s 60th anniversary.

But it was during her meet and greet, that she revealed her true feelings on life, following her rollercoaster of a year in which she has coped with the death of husband Prince Philip, her beloved dorgi Fergus passed away, before recently welcoming another family member.

The Queen quipped, ‘Well, life is a trouble.’ in response to a castmember saying the soap liked to balance the show’s trouble “with some niceness.”

The Queen was all smiles as she got out of her car which had parked on Weatherfield’s famous cobbled streets before she met with the cast and asked them whether it was fun playing their characters and visited the Rover’s Return.

Her Majesty was impressed by the new set as she praised its new home, moving from Manchester to Media City at Salford, “remarkable”.

During the Euros 2020, the ITV soap had to be moved due to scheduling clashes with the football, with fans asking ‘Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?’

But she was most blown away by how the production had continued throughout lockdown, telling Bill Roache (who plays Ken Barlow), Barbara Knox (Rita), Sue Nicholls (Audrey) and Helen Worth (Gail Platt). She said, “I think it’s really marvellous that you’ve been able to carry on”, to which Bill replied, “Well, Ma’am you’re the one that’s carried on.”

“I’m not sure of that, I’ve been sitting at home,” she modestly replied.

The Queen’s visit is at a time when fans have been asking ‘Is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street and will Gail Platt ever come back?’ After her character announced her departure.