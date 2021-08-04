We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The 'truth' about Meghan Markle is set to be revealed after a royal biographer lands a reported six-figure book deal.

The Duchess of Sussex will be written about in this unauthorised book after its author Tom Bowen spent time researching the Duchess over the past year – speaking to those who know her.

The Duchess of Sussex will be written about in this unauthorised book after its author Tom Bowen spent time researching the Duchess over the past year – speaking to those who know her.

Tom Bowen has reportedly landed a six-figure deal to release a follow-up royal book to Rebel Prince – a book written about Prince Charles and his image following the death of Princess Diana.

Tom Bowen has reportedly landed a six-figure deal to release a follow-up royal book to Rebel Prince – a book written about Prince Charles and his image following the death of Princess Diana.

Speaking about his upcoming book on Meghan, Tom, 74, told the Express, ‘”I’m writing it now. It will tell the truth when it comes out next year.”

It is not yet known what details of Meghan’s life will be uncovered or the exact date of when the book is set to be released but its contents are likely to be a cause of concern for the Duchess.

The news of this unauthorised biography on Meghan Markle comes after Prince Harry confirmed he has signed a book deal with Penguin Random House – reportedly worth £29million.

But Tom has warned Harry’s book will be ‘damaging’ for the Royal family. He said, “The only way that Harry can earn money and justify the advance, and the only thing that the American publishers will be happy with, is if he is very critical of the Royal Family.

“It will be damaging for them and that is a tragedy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who made some bombshell revelations during their Oprah Winfrey interview has since focused on writing the children’s book The Bench, available on Amazon, which she narrated herself. She also is the voiceover on upcoming animation Pearl, which is said to be named after the actress.

The Duchess has previously discussed her father Thomas Markle, opened up on her own mental health struggles and alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed “concern” about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born and hinted that she felt his race may have played a part in him not being given a royal title.

To which Prince William responded to the claims to say the Royal Family are ‘very much not racist’.

And this new book could look set to bring a fresh look at these events after the author spoke to anyone who knows Harry and Meghan.