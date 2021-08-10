We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry was reportedly encouraged to follow through with a “weird” but wonderful gesture in Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday video.

The Duke of Sussex delighted fans by juggling as his wife Meghan Markle launched her 40×40 initiative on her 40th birthday.

Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy has opened up on what it was like working with the couple on the birthday video, revealing that she supported Harry’s cameo.

Prince Harry is said to have been reassured that his brilliant juggling in Meghan Markle’s birthday video would go down a storm. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Diana’, on June 4, exactly two months before Meghan’s 40th birthday. In honor of this milestone, the Duchess shared a sweet insight into her bond with baby Lilibet and two-year-old Archie, as she wore two stunning constellation necklaces for a birthday video posted on the Archewell website.

The proud mum-of-two launched a powerful new venture, 40×40, which encouraged viewers to take part in 40 minutes of mentorship, to help women re-enter the workforce.

This is the latest in a series of charitable ventures Meghan and Harry have announced since they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family, including their recent compassion campaign.

For the video, Meghan was joined by Hollywood actor Melissa McCarthy and now the Bridesmaids star has revealed she encouraged Harry in his hilarious cameo.

Melissa opened up to Hollywood Access, explaining, “She’s doing such an amazing thing to celebrate her 40th. I just love that she is like, ‘Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?’ Well that is awfully nice.”

“Then in comes Harry and he’s like, ‘I can juggle’… Then he’s like, ‘Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?’” she continued. “I was like, ‘Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times!’”

Following her encouragement, Prince Harry did indeed showcase his impressive juggling skills, appearing just outside the window of Meghan’s study.

“They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids,” Melissa explained to Hollywood Access.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now settled in their new LA home and are understood to prefer keeping their family life more private. Though the Sussexes have shared some adorable anecdotes about their son Archie thriving in California.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan revealed that Archie has a cute way of saying goodbye to visitors. Whilst Prince Harry told talkshow host Oprah Winfrey that a huge positive that has come out of their new life was being able to cycle with his son.

“I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” Harry lovingly declared.