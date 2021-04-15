We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to make ‘private arrangements’ to mark the life of Prince Philip, while Prince Harry attends his funeral in Windsor this Saturday.

Pregnant Meghan was unable to fly across the pond to attend the send off, while Harry has returned to see his family for the first time since the bombshell Oprah interview.

Pregnant Meghan was unable to fly across the pond to attend the send off, while Harry has returned to see his family for the first time since the bombshell Oprah interview.

Prince Philip’s death was announced last Friday with Buckingham Palace confirming he passed away ‘peacefully’ at Windsor Castle, just weeks after returning home from his longest ever hospital stay.

Prince Harry has since flown back to the UK from his new home in LA for the first time since stepping back from royal life, in order to be one of the 30 royals attending the funeral.

Meghan, who is in her third trimester of her second pregnancy and set to welcome a baby girl in the summer, has not travelled back to England for the funeral – but she is said to be marking the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh on her own.

While there is a very limited guest list for the funeral, due to current Covid restrictions, Buckingham Palace confirmed that those who can’t attend will make ‘private arrangements’.

Prince Harry noted that Philip will always ‘hold a special place’ in the hearts of Meghan, their son Archie and their unborn daughter in a touching tribute to his grandpa.

Close royal friends, public figures and other family members who would be at the funeral in normal circumstances are believed to be able to watch the service via a live stream, which they will have a password to access.

The day is likely to be a tough one for the Queen, who spent 73 years married to Philip, as she will sit alone in St George’s Chapel due to social distancing rules.

This news comes after it was reported that Meghan feels ready to forgive the royal family and move on from any tension with them, in light of the loss of Prince Philip.

A friend of the Sussex family reportedly told the Daily Mail, “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry.

“She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.”

They added that Meghan is ready to “forgive and move on”.