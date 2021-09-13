Why Princess Eugenie could be one of the first royals to meet baby Lilibet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie could reportedly be amongst the first Royal Family members to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet.

It’s claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested a meeting with the Queen in the not-too-distant future and hope to introduce her to Lilibet.

If the Sussex family does return to the UK, then it’s thought they could stay at Frogmore Cottage, where Princess Eugenie is living.

This royal news comes as Emma Raducanu reveals what she’ll be doing with the Queen’s heartfelt letter .

Princess Eugenie is said to potentially be one of the first members of The Firm to meet her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The young royal is now just over three months old and an official picture of her has yet to be released. Though it’s been suggested that the Sussexes might have already “shared the first photo” of their little girl with the Royal Family.

Lilibet is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild and Meghan gave birth to her just months after Eugenie welcomed her son August and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas was born. Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to return to the UK with their son Archie and Lilibet to reunite with their royal relatives.

However, The Sun has now reported that the Sussexes have offered to fly in to see Her Majesty and are allegedly hoping to introduce her to Lilibet.

Though some courtiers are said to be “shocked” by the request given Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

A source claimed to the publication, “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it”, before adding that, “The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie.”

Whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are indeed hoping to return to the UK for a family visit this year remains to be seen. Though if they do fly over, it’s thought that they could stay in their former home, Frogmore Cottage.

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack and August are understood to be living here since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US and settled in their new LA home. When Harry returned to attend Prince Philip’s funeral in April, it’s believed that he stayed here.

Whilst reports suggested he was set to isolate at Frogmore Cottage in July before he reunited with older brother Prince William for the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue.

In light of this, it’s perhaps possible that should Harry and Meghan decide to return to the UK this year, they could once again stay here. If they do, Eugenie could potentially become one of the first royals to meet Lilibet.

She is understood to be close to Harry and Meghan and sent a message of love to them following Lilibet’s birth. Princess Eugenie was also quick to show her support for Meghan’s 40×40 initiative which encourages people to pledge 40 minutes of their time to support women re-entering the workforce.

She would no doubt be thrilled to meet little Lilibet and reunite with the Sussex family in the future.