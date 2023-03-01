Where is Sephora opening in the UK? Store location, date and full details

It's good news for beauty addicts with Sephora UK opening a store this month.

We got our first taste of Sephora stores back in the early noughties - but sadly the company retreated from the UK completely in 2005, meaning many had to make the trip overseas to get their hands on their favourite moisturisers (opens in new tab), facial oils (opens in new tab) and hair masks (opens in new tab) by the brand again.

Fast forward to 2023 and there's a lot to report from Sephora HQ. After relaunching their online shop late last year, March 2023 brings with it the exciting news that Sephora is opening a flagship store in England's capital. We share details of the store location, unveiling date and what brands will be on sale there.

Where is Sephora opening in the UK?

Sephora will open it's first store on March 8, 2023 at the White City Westfield Shopping Centre, based in Shepherd's Bush, London. The flagship store has been teased as the "first of its kind in the world" thanks to it's size and design features.

According to WWD (opens in new tab), the Sephora store front will be decked out in the brand's signature black-and-white stripes. Meanwhile, inside, the shop boasts Sephora’s first Lip Bar, a Benefit cosmetics Brow Bar and a 'Hot on Social' corner, which will curate the top trending beauty products currently on social media. Occupying 600m² of space, it's set to be a big and popular presence at White City.

"This new store will showcase best-in-class beauty expertise and provide unique services to UK customers, including make-up, skin care, hair care, fragrance, body and personalised gifting,” says Sarah Boyd, Sephora UK Managing Director (opens in new tab). "We cannot wait to welcome our first customers."

The cult beauty brand has shared that - when open - the store will be home to 135 different high street and premium bands. Some of which are only available to buy via Sephora.

To mark the opening of the Westfield store, the official Sephora Instagram account has shared competition details for one followers to win a chance to attend the YIP store launch event (opens in new tab). The lucky winner will also have their makeup done by award-winning Makeup Artist Natasha Denona (opens in new tab).

Similarly, Catch a Gem have announced on Twitter that Sephora will be giving away free goodie bags as part of the store unveiling. Just make sure you're one of 300 queued up first.

News of Sephora UK opening in March has certainly gone down well with British fans of the brand online. One Twitter user tweeted (opens in new tab) that she was making the trip to England's capital just for the special occasion: "Am I spontaneously going to London with Ry on Thursday next week for the day? Yes, yes I am! Am I also going bcs @Sephora will have just opened their first UK store? Also yes! omg I’m so excited 😂"

Another excited fan tweeted (opens in new tab): "Sephora is opening in just a few days and I can’t wait because your girl has got a whole long ass shopping list". Meanwhile @anchalllll (opens in new tab) tweeted: "Sephora opening in Westfield is exactly what was needed."

What brands will be available in Sephora UK?

According to the Sephora website (opens in new tab), beauty addicts can "expect Tarte and ILIA Beauty to Makeup by Mario, ONE/SIZE and our *very own* Sephora Collection" in the new Sephora Westfield store.

Other brand highlights include Makeup by Mario, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, Drunk Elephant, R.E.M. Beauty and Jo Malone. Not forgetting the popular Fenty Beauty line created by Rihanna. Sephora became the first place to sell the US Singer's make-up and skincare range back in September 2017.

Is Sephora available online in the UK?

Yes, Sephora officially launched their online UK website back in October 17, 2023. UK Customers you can now shop items on Sephora.co.uk (opens in new tab) and get them delivered to any UK Home address (free delivery over £20).

It's not the first time Sephora had a website. Back in 2014, the company added a UK shipping option to it's worldwide website. However, Forbes (opens in new tab) claims that new GDPR rules led to it shutting down in 2018.

Why did Sephora leave the UK?

Sephora previously opened six stores in the UK between 2000 and 2005, however in May 2005 the brand closed down all stores and exited the UK retail market. Forbes claim that the company left due to strong competition and rising rent costs.

"The LVMH-owned retailer blamed soaring rents and costs for its inability to compete with the established players last time round, yet it was undoubtedly an embarrassing climb-down for a retailer that entered the market with great fanfare," writes Mark Faithfull.

17 years on from their first venture into Britain, Sephora are trying their luck again with the all new Westfield store. It's hoped that this time round, the beauty brand will fare much better - thanks to last year's $147 million acquisition (opens in new tab) of European beauty giant FeelUnique.

