The chemistry and passion between the two off the dance floor are making Strictly fans wonder are Ellie and Vito a couple?

Strictly Come Dancing creates new love stories every year – like Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton from the 2018 show, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell (also from 2018) and Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez from the previous year.

Every couple has progressed in their own way, with Stacey and Kevin welcoming baby Minnie in 2022, and Gemma and Gorka’s new show Life Behind the Lens aired in summer 2023.

Now, Strictly pair Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have been fuelling romance rumours since their first dance, so let’s find out if they’ve made it official.

Are Ellie and Vito a couple?

Fans seem to think that Ellie and Vito are a couple after he called the Coronation Street actress “my baby” in a story on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Strictly pro uploaded a black and white photo of himself after rehearsing with partner Ellie (the cousin of Brooke Vincent ) for this week’s show.

He wrote alongside the story: “Just finished another day of rehearsal. Well done to my baby Ellie Leach.”

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, Vito gushed over how proud he was of the 22-year-old actress and proceeded to kiss her on the cheek. He said: “We want to live and enjoy every single week, like baby steps but more solid… otherwise we are very happy about what we are doing.

“We’re having a proper journey, like a roller coaster, and it’s amazing, I cannot describe with words how beautiful this journey is together and to have met this beautiful person.”

Are Molly and Vito dating?

Vito and Molly were both on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, and although they weren’t paired together, the two sparked rumours that they were secretly dating when the public saw photos of them at a cast event.

But, it seems their relationship was just on a friends level and the two never confirmed the dating rumours.

Actress and singer, Molly, was paired with Carlos Gu and they survived multiple dance offs. They were eventually voted off in week 12 after dancing the American Smooth and Paso Doble.

How old is Vito Coppola?

Vito Coppola is 31 years old and has been dancing professionally since he was six.

Originally from Italy, Vito is an 11-time Latin American Champion, a three-time World Championship finalist and European Cup Winner.

Vito joined the Strictly professional squad in 2022 and is currently paired with actress Ellie Leach.