Banged Up 2023 cast: Meet the stars of the Channel 4 reality show

Banged Up 2023 cast: Meet the celebrities experiencing prison life first-hand, as they spend eight days incarcerated for a new Channel 4 reality show.

In the constructed documentary series Banged Up, seven celebrities will be locked up and treated as real prisoners, in a bid to investigate what life is really like behind bars. Not only will they be locked away, but they'll be mixing with real ex-criminals - some of whom once served time for serious crimes. The celebrity inmates will be given the opportunity to discuss the crimes of their since reformed cellmates with them, and how their time behind bars shaped their lives.

The celebrities will be overseen by a real former prison governor, with 20 years’ experience in some leading some of the country's toughest prisons - will they survive living by current UK prison rules? Those interested in the prison system have been awaiting Time season 2 - the tense BBC drama has returned for a second outing and we introduced the cast of the latest series of the anthology show. Those eagerly awaiting equally edgy prison drama Screw to come back were interested in a Screw season 1 recap prior to season 2 landing. Now, let's meet the celebrities living the life of inmates, as Banged Up reaches our screens.

Banged Up 2023 cast

Sid Owen

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Most people will recognise Sid Owen from the iconic role of Ricky in Eastenders, a part he portrayed on and off between 1988 - 2023. No stranger to appearing in reality TV shows, Banged Up will be Owen's fourth reality outing - he has previously taken part in I'm A Celebrity, Strictly, and The Jump.

Speaking to Yahoo about appearing on Banged Up, the Eastender's star said "Being locked in, I broke down quite a few times. Hearing people’s stories, you do emphasise with them a bit because people have no choice where they come from." He added "Every day you just want to leave, just by looking at it, you know it is not a nice place. Just being there surrounded by hardened criminals."

Both Owen's dad and brothers have spent some time in prison - his father suffered problems with addiction and left Owen and his four brothers when he was little. Their mother then died when Owen was eight. He concluded "It certainly puts you off, gave me a bit of an insight into what it’s like. It was as real as it could be without being beat up or attacked. It was pretty harrowing."

Neil Parish

(Image credit: Ian Hinchcliffe/Alamy)

Neil Parish is a former politician who served as MP for Tiverton and Honiton from 2010 until his resignation in 2022. His resignation came after allegations he had watched explicit content on his phone in the Commons chamber during a debate. Later admitting to the allegations, he resigned as an MP.

Speaking to The Times on why he chose to take part in the series, Parish said "I found the idea fascinating. It was outside my sphere and comfort zone. I do think there is a need for penal reform and, having been in public life and then imploded, it was an opportunity to use my brain again and test out whether I could return in public."

He discussed the regret he felt surrounding the actions leading to his resignation as an MP. "The trouble with me is I crashed the car just when I was having fun," he said, adding "I was chairing the committee on environment, food and rural affairs - my dream job - working very hard at it. In my small world of select committees I was a big fish and all of a sudden, bang, crash, within five days I was out of parliament and gone, a laughing stock. It was a huge shock to the system."

Tom Rosenthal

(Image credit: Suzan Moore/Alamy)

Actor and comedian Tom Rosenthal is best known for the role of Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner, and Marcus Gallo in Plebs. He has made numerous other small TV appearances and written critically acclaimed stand-up shows.

On the release date of Banged Up, Rosenthal shared a funny message to social media platform X, reading "Channel 4 sent me to prison for #BangedUp. Starts tonight after GBBO. Haven't seen the episodes but if they edit it to look anything like I wasn't the biggest alpha in there it's an absolute stitch up."