BBC's 24/7 Pet Hospital: Where is it filmed and how many episodes?
All you need to know about the new reality TV series that responds to emergency cases.
A new animal show filled with drama, emotion and plenty of heart-warming moments has started on BBC One and fans are asking where is 24/7 Pet Hospital filmed?
Whether you're looking for animal-related baby names (opens in new tab) or love shows like Animal Park (opens in new tab), then you won't want to miss this new show as viewers will be able to tune in each week to see the close knit staff devote their lives to to saving animals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The job always throws up surprises and staff can deal with anything from performing hip replacement surgery on tiny Shih Tzus and extracting corn on the cobs from boxer dogs and treating suspected kidney tumours on much-loved Labradors, wild owls injured by cars - and everything in between.
As we look at all you need to know about the new pet (opens in new tab) show...
24/7 Pet Hospital: Where is it filmed?
24/7 Pet Hospital is filmed at Wear Referrals (opens in new tab) - a specialist care unit in Country Durham that treats animals with complex needs and conditions during the day and then transforms into an A&E unit over night responding to emergency cases from across the area.
Based in a state-of-the-art veterinary referral and emergency small animal hospital, it is located 300 yards off Junction 60 on the A1 (which is the Sedgefield turnoff) and this allows rapid and easy access for all referred clients and emergencies.
Antonia Hurford-Jones and Duncan Gray, Twenty Six 03 executive producers, said: “We’re excited to give people the chance to meet the Wear team and some of the stars of the show.”
Among the specialist care services it delivers include;
- Neurology
- Orthopaedics
- Oncology
- Soft Tissue Surgery
- Internal Medicine
- Cardiology
- Emergency and Critical Care
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Emergency & OOH Service
- Rehabilitation
- Anaesthesia
- Physiotherapy
- Hydrotherapy
How many episodes of 24/7 Pet Hospital?
There are 10 episodes of 24/7 Pet Hospital, the first episode airs today (Monday, 6th February) and each weekday thereafter at 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Helen Munson, BBC Daytime Commissioning Editor, says: “I can’t wait for our viewers to meet the staff and patients at the Pet Hospital. Get ready for some heart-warming telly as we look at the incredible expertise and loving care that goes into making our beloved pets well again.”
Among those featured in the upcoming episodes is Labrador and golden retriever cross Sherpa - a 10-year-old guide dog for owner Denise who’s had him for eight years. Calm but sometimes mischievous, he found himself at the pet hospital when a lump removal wound wouldn’t heal.
Another animal patient is Alfie, aged six, and owners Christine and Glen have had him since he was eight weeks. He’s laidback, inquisitive and nothing phases him. Their local vet referred them to Wear when Alfie’s hip popped out of its socket whilst on a walk. Surgeon Maciej performed a hip replacement, which was the second major surgery he’d done on Alfie.
And Labrador Nugget is seven years old and has lived with Walter, 87 all his life. He originally belonged to Walter’s daughter, who sadly passed away last year. Nugget loves walks and is a docile dog who will go up to others and say hello, even if he doesn’t get a very nice response! He found himself at Wear after scans showed abnormalities on one of his kidneys.
What is the biggest animal hospital?
The biggest animal hospital is The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (opens in new tab) located in New York - it is said to be the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 130+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and services.
According to its website it's "pioneering clinical research advances veterinary knowledge, and our education programs train the next generation of veterinary leaders and provide pet owners with quality pet health information"
The facility offers its services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
What is the different between animal clinic and hospital?
The main difference between an animal clinic and a pet hospital is that an animal clinic provides pets with wellness exams centred on preventative care and annual check-ups and more complex cases they sometimes need to refer pets to a better equipped veterinary hospital. A animal clinic often doesn't have a big stock of medications and medicines as a animal hospital does.
Can dogs be hospitalised?
Yes dogs are among the pets that can be hospitalised for a variety of medical emergencies so if you notice any of the following symptoms your pet may need emergency treatment,
- Bloated, swollen or painful abdomen
- Difficulty breathing, extreme coughing or choking
- Inflammation or injury to the eye
- Obvious pain
- Staggering or stumbling
- Uncontrolled bleeding
- Repeated vomiting
- Unconsciousness
- Dilated pupils
- Seizures
- Severe injury (car accident, fall)
- Unable to deliver puppies or kittens
- Lameness or inability to walk
- Inability to urinate or defecate
- Ingestion of poisonous foods
- Broken bones, open wounds
- Ingestion of foreign objects
- Sudden blindness
- Loss of balance
- Blood in diarrhoea
24/7 Pet Hospital airs weekdays at 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
