Beyond Paradise season 2 - Everything we know so far

Wondering if there will be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise? Read on for all the details.

There's a lot to enjoy about the all-new Death in Paradise spin-off, currently entertaining the nation on Friday evenings. From the Beyond Paradise theme tune (opens in new tab) to the stunning UK setting where Beyond Paradise is filmed (opens in new tab) - not forgetting of course the return of Kris Marshall (opens in new tab) and Sally Bretton (opens in new tab) as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha, who steer the hearty and humorous action in every Beyond Paradise episode (opens in new tab).

As viewers settle in for the penultimate episode tonight on BBC, many are feeling sad at the prospect of the series coming to an end and want to know whether a Beyond Paradise season 2 is in store. We've shared everything to know so far.

Will there be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise?

The BBC have yet to confirm whether a second series of Beyond Paradise will happen. However, show creator and writer Tony Jordan has admitted he's already began work on a possible season 2.

"I’ve started writing. I don’t wait for it to be commissioned," he said in an interview with BT (opens in new tab). "We have loads of stories we couldn’t use in series 1. And Tim (producer Tim Key) has a long-held ambition about filming on a steam train. Not that he’s a nerd or anything. If there’s a season 2, there will definitely be an episode on a steam train."

Viewing figures have certainly been strong for Beyond Paradise season 1. So it's safe to say that fan interest is there. The opening episode of Beyond Paradise drew in 4.4 million viewers (opens in new tab) on February 24 - securing a million more viewers than ITV show Coronation Street (opens in new tab).

In terms of what we could expect from a season 2, the show couldn't really happen without lead stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reprising their roles. We can be sure that crime will definitely remain on the menu if a season 2 goes ahead. Though notably, none of the crimes Humphrey has to solve are murders - and it's for a very good reason.

In an interview with HELLO!, (opens in new tab) Kris Marshall explained: "With Death in Paradise, the clue is in the title. We do have death in Beyond Paradise but we don't have murders because it needed to be a completely new show, otherwise it would be really lazy to just do a show where you plonk it in Devon and Cornwall."

With the Beyond Paradise season one finale just a week away, we'll have to see whether the show ends on a cliffhanger or not, to see if that gives any hints on the likelihood of a season 2.

Could there be a Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise crossover?

There's more exciting ideas being thrown around behind the scenes of the Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise franchise. Asked whether there could be a crossover between the two shows, producer Tim Key replied: "The potential is there".

"Universe is the right word. You need to believe the two shows could feed into each other. We’ve been so lucky to work on the show with people we’re still friends with and there isn’t anyone we wouldn’t want to work with again."

Kris Marshall has also made it clear that he'd love to get all former and current Death in Paradise detectives together in some capacity too. This would include fellow actors Ben Miller, Ardal O’Hanlan and Ralf Little.

"I think it would be awesome to have all four detectives in one show together. Where their worlds collide," he said, adding: "I would love to see Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) again. Humphrey and Dwayne had a wonderful relationship together."

He also expressed an interest in the "marvellous" Don Warrington being involved too - who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson on the flagship show.

"I’d love them all back," Kris said. "I had a wonderful time with those guys."

We've no doubt that fans would very much agree.

