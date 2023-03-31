Beyond Paradise season 2 - Everything we know so far
Season one draws to a close next week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Wondering if there will be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise? Read on for all the details.
There's a lot to enjoy about the all-new Death in Paradise spin-off, currently entertaining the nation on Friday evenings. From the Beyond Paradise theme tune (opens in new tab) to the stunning UK setting where Beyond Paradise is filmed (opens in new tab) - not forgetting of course the return of Kris Marshall (opens in new tab) and Sally Bretton (opens in new tab) as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha, who steer the hearty and humorous action in every Beyond Paradise episode (opens in new tab).
As viewers settle in for the penultimate episode tonight on BBC, many are feeling sad at the prospect of the series coming to an end and want to know whether a Beyond Paradise season 2 is in store. We've shared everything to know so far.
Will there be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise?
The BBC have yet to confirm whether a second series of Beyond Paradise will happen. However, show creator and writer Tony Jordan has admitted he's already began work on a possible season 2.
"I’ve started writing. I don’t wait for it to be commissioned," he said in an interview with BT (opens in new tab). "We have loads of stories we couldn’t use in series 1. And Tim (producer Tim Key) has a long-held ambition about filming on a steam train. Not that he’s a nerd or anything. If there’s a season 2, there will definitely be an episode on a steam train."
Advance warning: you might want to get some cake in before you watch tomorrow night's episode. #BeyondParadise pic.twitter.com/a9RPFwXIMSMarch 30, 2023
Viewing figures have certainly been strong for Beyond Paradise season 1. So it's safe to say that fan interest is there. The opening episode of Beyond Paradise drew in 4.4 million viewers (opens in new tab) on February 24 - securing a million more viewers than ITV show Coronation Street (opens in new tab).
In terms of what we could expect from a season 2, the show couldn't really happen without lead stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reprising their roles. We can be sure that crime will definitely remain on the menu if a season 2 goes ahead. Though notably, none of the crimes Humphrey has to solve are murders - and it's for a very good reason.
In an interview with HELLO!, (opens in new tab) Kris Marshall explained: "With Death in Paradise, the clue is in the title. We do have death in Beyond Paradise but we don't have murders because it needed to be a completely new show, otherwise it would be really lazy to just do a show where you plonk it in Devon and Cornwall."
With the Beyond Paradise season one finale just a week away, we'll have to see whether the show ends on a cliffhanger or not, to see if that gives any hints on the likelihood of a season 2.
Could there be a Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise crossover?
There's more exciting ideas being thrown around behind the scenes of the Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise franchise. Asked whether there could be a crossover between the two shows, producer Tim Key replied: "The potential is there".
"Universe is the right word. You need to believe the two shows could feed into each other. We’ve been so lucky to work on the show with people we’re still friends with and there isn’t anyone we wouldn’t want to work with again."
Kris Marshall has also made it clear that he'd love to get all former and current Death in Paradise detectives together in some capacity too. This would include fellow actors Ben Miller, Ardal O’Hanlan and Ralf Little.
My favourite 'Death in Paradise' detectives :1) Ardal O' Hanlan2) Ben Miller3) Kris Marshall4) Ralf LittleThey're all excellent and I change this list frequently 🥴 pic.twitter.com/vzAwo9blC0July 30, 2021
"I think it would be awesome to have all four detectives in one show together. Where their worlds collide," he said, adding: "I would love to see Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) again. Humphrey and Dwayne had a wonderful relationship together."
He also expressed an interest in the "marvellous" Don Warrington being involved too - who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson on the flagship show.
"I’d love them all back," Kris said. "I had a wonderful time with those guys."
We've no doubt that fans would very much agree.
Related features:
- When did Kris Marshall leave Death in Paradise? (opens in new tab)
- Is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise? (opens in new tab)
- Death in Paradise season 13 - release date and more (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Starbucks recall - 300,000 bottled Frappuccino drinks recalled
We share everything you need to know about the Starbucks recall, as 300,000 drinks are pulled from shelves.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune? Details of the hit BBC show's music
Everything to know about the catchy jingle
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune? Details of the hit BBC show's music
Everything to know about the catchy jingle
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is Future Food Stars filmed? Filming locations of Gordon Ramsay's BBC show
Find out where Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars is filmed, as series 2 gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are the The Dog Academy experts? Meet the canine specialists on Channel 4's new show
We've shared details on The Dog Academy experts transforming some of Britain's naughtiest canines. From Victoria Stillwell to Sean Brown, meet the dog specialists on the show.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
I'm a Celeb...South Africa line-up - who is going in the jungle?
The ITV reality show is back for a new series and location as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is The Dog Academy filmed on Channel 4? Filming locations
Dog owners and others tuning into the new Channel 4 show want to know where The Dog Academy is filmed. We've shared details of filming locations and the number of episodes.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie - Why every parent should watch this documentary
It makes for emotional viewing
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Janelle and Adam still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Janelle and Adam are still together, the MAFS Australia couple that found themselves caught in a 'cheating' scandal.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published