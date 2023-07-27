Blake Lively’s new thrifty venture from kids lemonade stand will inspire you to have a go too

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Blake Lively has taken a classic kids summer holiday side hussle and turned it into a thrifty venture - proving money-making opportunities are all around you.

Families who might be looking for extra help amid the cost of living crisis, whether its how to save money or how to make money, probably weren't expecting to turn to Blake Lively for inspiration.

The 35-year-old American Actress is a mum-of-four to James Reynolds, eight, Inez Reynolds, six, Betty Reynolds, three and baby number four (not yet named) with husband Ryan Reynolds.

And while Ryan's latest business venture as co-owner of Wrexham Football club is going from strength to strength, and has seen him reportedly purchase a home in the UK, Blake has been showing off her entrepreneurial skills by taking inspiration from the iconic kids lemonade stand.

She shared on Instagram, "The female start up grind is underrated" and shared a snap of herself taken by photographer Guy Aroch promoting her latest venture called Betty Booze - an alcoholic drink for those aged 21 and over, following on from her non-alcoholic Betty Buzz refreshment for all ages.

She explained, "Jokes aside. Betty Booze comes from the lemonade recipe I made up 13 years ago for summer lemonade stands. Yeah. I still do lemonade stands. Yeah it was in my 20s that I really got into it."

Blake continued, "The lemonade stand version is obviously alcohol free. And it sells out FAST. I would often have adults in my life request a version of my lemonade but with alcohol. It happened so much that that’s where the idea for Betty Booze was born."

Blake revealed that it sprung from 'being asked to create something for everyone" and that "most women can relate", before explaining that she already had her non-alcoholic drinks with Betty Buzz but that her "loved ones wanted more".

"So here it is. And I couldn’t be more proud or grateful seeing you all share how much you love it as well!!!! My ego thanks you." She added, "And yes, we’re working on my lemonade without alcohol for Betty Buzz coming (not) soon (enough)."

Another fan asked, "can I get these in Canada?? They look so damn good."

And a third fan praised, "I think what you're doing is amazing, and all these people who are shaming you for opening yourself into a market where you can profit but might not indulge are just bored and sober instead of sober and thriving. And are straight up bullies who can’t just cheer on someone doing they couldn’t think of doing bc it’s genius! Go you! Absolutely go be that bad ass b we all want to be!"

If you'd like to have a go at making your own soft beverage, try this cloudy lemon and limeade recipe or these cocktail recipes for a refreshing drink.