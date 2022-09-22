Where to watch Emma Willis: Delivering Babies season 3 and where is it filmed?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Emma Willis (opens in new tab) is back on the maternity wards after three-year forced break due to the Coronavirus pandemic and she's ready to help with delivering a new lot of babies.

The popular series, which made its debut back in 2018, saw The Voice (opens in new tab) host join the staff at a busy maternity ward as she learned the ropes and saw how demanding a midwifery (opens in new tab) job really is.

But now Emma is returning, fresh from her refresher training, to make new friends on the show and deliver more babies.

Ahead of the new series, producers have teased, "Her colleagues have faced two challenging years during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring that they provide high quality care whilst keeping everyone safe.

“Emma will need some refresher training to bring her back up to speed on her duties as an MCA and, now that her pals Val and Nagmeh have retired, she’ll have to make some new friends and show her bosses that she’s got what it takes."

The show's synopsis added, "“As well as working on the ward, Emma will be experiencing what it’s like to work in the community with home births (opens in new tab), plus she’ll learn more about one of the most difficult aspects that the maternity team deal with – providing support to expectant mothers and families who lose their babies (opens in new tab).”

We look at how you can watch the new series...

Where to watch Emma Willis Delivering Babies season 3

Fans can watch Emma Willis Delivering Babies on Channel W (Freeview channel 25) at 9pm tonight (Thursday, 22nd September). And anyone who missed the first two series can watch them on the on-demand service UKTV Play now. It is not known how many episodes the new series will have but a new show will air each week. For season one there were six episodes and for season two there were eight episodes aired.

It's been 3 years, but @EmmaWillis is finally returning to the ward where her maternity care journey began... the brand new series of #DeliveringBabies starts 22nd September on W! 🙌💗👶 pic.twitter.com/qjjlwhVgmxSeptember 14, 2022 See more

Where is Emma Willis: Delivering Babies filmed?

Emma Willis: Delivering babies is filmed at The Princess Alexandra Hospital (opens in new tab) in Harlow, Essex. Each series has been filmed in the same NHS hospital on its busy maternity ward where more than 4,000 babies are delivered each year - more than 10 a day. The hospital itself was opened in 1994 and around 3,600 staff work there to provide medical facilities for more than 250,000 people.

(Image credit: Getty)

Did Emma Willis train as a midwife?

Yes, Emma Willis trained as a Maternity Care Assistant - she was fully-qualified in Series 2 after successfully completing her training. She worked full shifts alongside maternity staff to not only experience but she also wanted to shed some light on the hardworking teams. Emma has previously praised her colleagues as "a wonderful bunch" and said she was a "lucky girl" to work alongside them.

