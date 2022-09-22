RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4: Celebrity judges, start date and how to watch

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4 is back and there's another stellar list of celebrities lined up to join RuPaul to judge this year's glitz, glamour and fun.

A new set of drag queens will be competing for the coveted title of UK's Next Drag Race Superstar and each week they will face challenges that test their drag skills to the max.

If you love reality shows that feature challenges like Married At First Sight (opens in new tab), or I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) then you'll love RuPaul's Drag Race UK and here's all you need to know...

Who are the judges on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4?

The judges on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 are RuPaul, Michelle Visage (opens in new tab), Alan Carr, and Graham Norton plus the following celebrity judges; actress and activist Dame Joanna Lumley (opens in new tab), TV presenter Alison Hammond (opens in new tab), actress Hannah Waddingham, singer-songwriter Boy George, iconic fashion model and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale, Spice Girls member Mel B, model, presenter and influencer Leomie Anderson, singer and actor Olly Alexander and singer-songwriter FKA twigs.

Speaking about her starring role, Dame Joanna Lumley said, "It thrills me to be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start. RuPaul is the definition of what it is to be fabulous, and the show is packed with mad creativity, humour, and drop-dead glamour.”

Meanwhile, ITV daytime (opens in new tab) star Alison Hammond added, “I can’t wait to join Ru and the judges on the main stage! I love Drag Race UK because the queens are extra and fabulous, just like me!”

And Mel B gushed, “I love the outfits and the performances. I love it when things go right and even more when things go wrong! But to me, the big moments are when the queens are praised and you can see that they really embrace what Ru says. I’m sooo excited to be a part of it all and see what spice they bring to the runway!”

A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Extra surprise celebrity guests will feature in the weekly challenges as the contest goes on.

Iconic challenge Snatch Game returns with a Strictly twist as Tess Daly, (wife of Vernon Kay), and AJ Odudu who offer up their best blankety blanks.

Tess Daly said, “What is there not to love about Drag Race UK? The hair, the make up, the glamour, the costumes, the lip synching, Ru, Michelle - I love you forever. I love it all.”

Meanwhile, comedian and actress, Aisling Bea drops by to bring some comedy to the competition.

Writing unique, charismatic and tuneful song lyrics are a must-have skill for all Drag Race queens and so legendary singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis stops by the Werk Room to give the queens a song writing master class.

Strictly 2021 champion dancer and choreographer, Giovanni Pernice, takes no prisoners as he puts the queens through their paces preparing them for an all singing and all dancing challenge. He promised, "I’m definitely bringing some Strictly sparkle to the Werk Room!"

A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4 starts tonight (Thursday, 22nd September) on BBC Three. The series will run for 10 weeks and is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

What time is Drag Race UK on?

Drag Race UK is on at 9pm on BBC Three. A new episode will be aired at the same time each week. But don't worry, if you miss an episode you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

