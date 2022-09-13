Gutsy: Hillary Clinton's net worth and life explained

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hillary Clinton has teamed up with her daughter Chelsea Clinton (opens in new tab) for a new series which sees them go on epic adventures with the likes of Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Kim Kardashian to name but a few of the world's boldest and bravest women.

The Former United States Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea share stories of strength and feminism in this eight-part series featuring 40 minute episodes, talking about everything from motherhood to environmentalism to the fight for LGBTQ rights. And here we've shared details of Hillary's own extraordinary life from her marriage and career to children and net worth.

It's not the only show on Apple TV that has audiences talking. With Sharon Horgan's new dark comedy Bad Sisters (opens in new tab), earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. People are also eagerly awaiting news of a release date for Ted Lasso season 3 (opens in new tab) and The Morning Show season 3 (opens in new tab) - which are both exclusive to the streaming platform.

Hillary Clinton net worth

Hillary Clinton is estimated to have a net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure is a combined net worth with her husband Bill Clinton who was the 42nd President of the United States.

Before taking up presidency, Bill Clinton earned approximately $35,000 a year as Attorney General and Governor of Arkansas and Hillary was the main bread-winner bringing home around $110,000 when she was a partner at a Little Rock law firm. She also reportedly earned $60k a year from corporate board fees for total income of around $180,000.

(Image credit: Getty)

But the coin soon flipped in the first few years of Bill's presidency - Hillary's income dropped to zero and he earned $200,000 as his base presidential salary.

As an author, Hillary published It Takes A Village (opens in new tab), which earned her a whopping $1m in 1996 from royalties.

She later earned tens of millions more from royalties and advances thanks to her additional best selling books "Living History (opens in new tab)" (2003), "Hard Choices (opens in new tab)" (2014) and "What Happened (opens in new tab)" (2017).

But it's not been easy generating keeping the cash as when they left the White House, they were technically millions of dollars in debt due to Bill's legal expenditures from settlement payments.

So in the decades after leaving the White House, Bill and Hillary would go on to earn more than $250 million from speaking engagements, book advances/royalties, consulting engagements and investment income.

In October 2019 she worked with her daughter Chelsea to release The Book of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage and Resilience (opens in new tab). The book provided the foundations for her latest Apple TV+ series Gutsy recorded with her daughter Chelsea Clinton. The book presented stories of different – often overlooked – women throughout history that have inspired the pair of them in their lives and careers.

What position does Hillary Clinton currently hold?

Hillary Clinton has held a number of positions from Lawyer and Politician to Official, Spokesperson, Diplomat and Author. She has currently taken the role of 11th chancellor at Queen’s University Belfast and she is executive producer on Gutsy.

From 1993-2001 Hillary served as First Lady of the United States of America, she also served as a United States Senator for the state of New York from 2001 to 2009, and was the Secretary of State under the 44th President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.

I'm delighted to say that Gutsy, my new docuseries for @AppleTVPlus, is out now. Join me, @ChelseaClinton, and @HiddenLightPrd for a journey across the world to see new sides of iconic women you think you know—and meet some new heroines, too. https://t.co/rvOaHdmlvh pic.twitter.com/R1swBSSJlZSeptember 9, 2022 See more

Is Hillary Clinton still married to Bill?

Yes, Hillary Clinton is still married to Bill Clinton. The pair first met back in 1971 and have been married since 1975.

The wedding ceremony took place in a Methodist ceremony in their living room. At the time, Hillary revealed that she would keep her maiden name Rodham as the couple wanted to keep their professional lives separate, telling friends at the time "it showed that I was still me".

In 1976 they moved to Little Rock and Hillary gave birth to their only child on February 27, 1980, daughter Chelsea.

Only when Bill returned to his job as governor of Arkansas after winning the election of 1982 did Hillary start to use her married name Hillary Clinton during her husband's campaign.

But their marriage was rocked in 1998 when investigations revealed Bill had engaged in an extramarital affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

At the time Hillary stated that the allegations were part of a "vast right-wing conspiracy".

The 'Lewinsky' scandal led to the impeachment of the president by the House of Representatives and he was later acquitted by the Senate.

Hillary didn't believe her husband had done any wrongdoing but she later admitted that she had been misled by her husband's initial claims that no affair had taken place.

And after the evidence of his encounters with Monica Lewinsky became undeniable, Hillary issued a public statement reaffirming her commitment to their marriage.

This was in contrast to reports that privately Hillary was furious with him and unsure if she wanted to stay in the marriage, it was claimed.

Tensions were apparent but Hillary's popularity rose and in her 2003, she attributed her decision to stay married to "a love that has persisted for decades" and added "No one understands me better and no one can make me laugh the way Bill does. Even after all these years, he is still the most interesting, energising, and fully alive person I have ever met."

A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How long have Hillary and Bill Clinton been married?

Hillary and Bill Clinton have been married for 47 years. They both met when they were studying law at Yale Law School.

They celebrated their relationship in 2020 when they reached an important milestone - four-and-a-half decades of marriage. They marked it with a throwback photo and sweet exchanges on social media.

Bill recalled the small Methodist ceremony in which just 15 people attended. "October 11th was a beautiful day 45 years ago. Still is. The bride was beautiful too. And still is," he tweeted alongside a photo of the couple, adding, "Happy Anniversary, Hillary. I love you."

October 11th was a beautiful day 45 years ago. Still is. The bride was beautiful too. And still is. Happy Anniversary, Hillary. I love you. pic.twitter.com/VMfjEiABD1October 11, 2020 See more

