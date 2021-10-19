We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele is set to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps with 'tell-all' Oprah Winfrey interview.

Adele is due to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after it’s announced the singer will take part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey – and the ‘tell-all’ chat is sooner than you think.

The multi-million-pound singer-songwriter announced her comeback earlier this month when she dropped the video for her new single Easy On Me and advertising for her upcoming album 30 sent fans into a frenzy.

And now, it’s been revealed that Adele, who finalised her divorce from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, is due to be interviewed by the talk show host next month, just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were.

Airing on CBS on 14th November – five days before her official album release, Adele will sit down with Oprah for a two-hour special to mark her return to the spotlight and perform songs from her new album – her first in six years which is dedicated to her son Angelo, nine.

CBS, which changed its background photos to match Adele’s 30 era cloud sky, tweeted a teaser snap ahead of the interview, and captioned it, ‘Adele One Night Only – November 14 on CBS. Are you ready?’

An announcement on social media said, “An evening to remember is coming your way. Don’t miss out, we’re counting the days. Every song you want & new ones to hear.

“Like no other, she knew we needed her this year. Emotional, powerful, surprising… oh wait did we mention there’s an interview with Oprah!?”

Adele: One Night Only will also see the Grammy and Brit Award Winner perform songs from her back catalogue, which includes hits such as Hello, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, and the Bond theme Skyfall.

Not only is Adele sitting down with Oprah but the filming is expected to take place in the rose garden of Oprah’s home – where she conducted her bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Variety.

And after Adele shared her heartache after she opened up on son Angelo and the wound she fears ‘won’t ever heal’ following her divorce, it’s expected to be emotional.

She revealed, “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer. Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t f**king know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old.”

The singer recently spoke out about her weightloss in an interview with Vogue magazine, and confirmed her romance with Rich Paul.

Meanwhile, fans in UK are eagerly awaiting how they can watch it.

One fan tweeted, ‘I hope we can watch this in UK.’

And another fan added, ‘Is there a ticket lottery? Or has it already been filmed? Is there any way to get tix? I’ve canceled my honeymoon twice so I have the miles to fly wherever LOL.’

And a third fan added, ‘I’ll never be ready emotionally.’

Adele’s single Easy On Me is out now and her album 30, is released on 19th November.