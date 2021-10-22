We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has just answered an all-important royal question as she revealed to Vogue who she’d pick between Prince William and Prince Harry – and long-time fans might just be able to guess the answer.

The popular singer is the name on everyone’s minds right now after releasing her first new music in six years this month. Adele’s 30 album is set for release in November and fans have already unearthed a personal detail in the video for its first single, Easy On Me. Having recently revealed just who her new album is dedicated to, Adele has been getting candid about her personal life.

This includes opening up about her split from Simon Konecki, with whom she co-parents son Angelo. Since their breakup the singer has moved on to find love with her new boyfriend Rich Paul, though when it comes to royal crushes, there’s only one choice for the superstar singer.

Adele appeared in a 73* Questions video with Vogue and answered quick-fire questions, one of which focused on prominent members of The Firm, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Asked to pick between the royal brothers, Adele turned to the camera smiling as she responded, “Prince…Harry”. Whilst this might shock Prince William fans, people who have followed Adele’s career from the early days might not have been at all surprised by this particular answer.

Opening up to Glamour a full decade ago, the Skyfall singer admitted that the Duke of Sussex was her cup of tea. She told the publication that she had a small crush on Harry, explaining, “I’m after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn’t go out with a ginger, but it’s Prince Harry! I’d be a real duchess then. I’d love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh.”

At this point, Harry had not yet met his future wife, as he and Meghan Markle married in May 2018 and are now proud parents to Archie Harrison (2) and Lilibet Diana (4 months).

However, it seems that despite her belief back then that Harry would be a “right laugh”, Adele also spoke out about the downside of dating celebrities. She told Glamour, “I’ve been on a few dates with celebrities but I don’t like it. You go out and everyone looks at you both.”

Adele’s choice of Prince Harry over Prince William comes as she recently reflected on her split with her former husband Simon and decision to prioritise her own happiness.

Despite her heartache about the wound she fears “won’t ever heal”, she told Vogue in a recent interview that she hopes her son will one day understand about her and Simon’s breakup.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” Adele admitted.

Talking about her marriage, she explained, “It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. It wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.”