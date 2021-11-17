Danielle Lloyd welcomes her first baby girl with husband Michael O’Neill

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Danielle Lloyd and her husband Michael O’Neill have welcomed a baby girl, sharing the first adorable snap of the little one.

The former model took to Instagram to confirm the wonderful news, sharing a gorgeous photo of her newborn daughter wrapping her tiny hand around her thumb

Confirming that she has been enjoying the first week with a newborn, Danielle penned, “Friday we welcomed our beautiful baby girl to complete our family.

“We are all over the moon and both mummy & baby are doing well.”

Danielle announced in July that her dreams had come true when she learnt she was expecting a baby girl.

When she announced her pregnancy earlier this year, she said she was hoping for a little girl and had contemplated gender selection before deciding to have her baby naturally.

The treatment allows parents to pick the gender of their baby using IVF genetic screening.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star admitted to having “bad anxiety” leading up to her gender reveal and crying when she learned she was expecting her first daughter.

Danielle and her husband Michael already have a four-year-old son, Ronnie. Danielle also shares three other sons: Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight, with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara,

The former Miss Great Britain winner had hoped to name her new baby Rose, and she was reportedly “gutted” when Stacey Solomon picked the same name for her daughter, leaving her questioning if she wanted to use the popular baby name too.

Rose is still a contender for the new baby’s name, she told OK!, but they haven’t decided

“Michael wants Rose involved in the name somewhere, but we don’t know.”

Danielle continued, “We’ve got a shortlist of names and we’ll decide once we see her. When I looked at Ronnie, I just knew he was a Ronnie.”

Family and friends flocked to social media to wish Danielle and her baby well, with pregnant Marnie Simpson penning, “Congratulations !!!,” followed by a string of love hearts.

Billie Faiers gushed, “Congratulations to you all.”