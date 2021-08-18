We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of The Crown have been given the first-look of Prince Charles and Princess Diana as Series 5 filming is underway.

The popular Netflix drama started filming its new season last month when fans were given a glimpse of Imelda Staunton as the Queen. These upcoming episodes are set in the 1990s and are expected to portray the tumultuous period in Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage.

Particularly, at the time of his affair with his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles, while married to Princess Diana. And also their divorce in 1992 and her tragic car accident death in 1996.

This time around, Princess Diana is being played by Elizabeth Debicki, who rose to prominence in the BBC’s 2016 John le Carré drama The Night Manager.

Meanwhile, Dominic West, who portrayed Jean Valjean in the BBC’s non-musical adaptation of Les Misérables, will portray Prince Charles.

And the streaming service has given fans a sneak peek of the first set of stills taken from filming.

The Crown shared the scenes on its Instagram and captioned it, ‘Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).’

And fans are excited to see more.

One fan wrote, ‘CANNOT WAIT OMG,’ another put, ‘I’m so excited.’

And a third added, ‘Oh man! That’s 90’s Diana.’

But while some fans were delighted with the casting of Diana, others felt Prince Charles resemblance was lacking.

One disappointed fan wrote, ‘Diana was a good choice but Charles…’

Another agreed and added, ‘But not even that much due to the looks, I just think he’s a bit too old. Dominic West is 51 right now. Elizabeth Debicki is 30. I mean obviously, Charles was a lot older than Diana but Dominic looks too old for Charles in the ’90’s period imo. They should have chosen an actor within the age range of 40 to 45.’

And a third commented, ‘She’s great, but he looks absolutely nothing like Charles, sorry… ‘

And it’s not just fans that are outspoken on the show, Prince Harry previously revealed his thoughts on the show.

You can recap on what happened in Series 4 of The Crown in the official trailer below….

Meanwhile, The Crown isn’t the only TV series that depicts the royal family. HBO Max launched The Prince – an animated TV series that focuses on the life of a young Prince George and features Prince Harry, who is played by Orlando Bloom, as it’s revealed Harry saw the funny side of it.