ITV shop I’m A Celebrity: What merchandise can you buy?

Jungle fans are in for a real treat this Christmas as the ITV shop has some cracking I’m A Celebrity 2021 merchandise options that will make fantastic adult’s or kids’ stocking filler ideas.
If they’ve been locked into watching the reality show each night when I’m A Celeb is on TV, then they could be just a click away from creating their very own campers look with gifts to suit every budget – ranging from I’m A Celebrity Campmate Canteen personalised water bottles (£15) and campmate T-shirts (£13) to a limited edition Toblerone (£12) for chocolate lovers.
ITV Shop: What I’m A Celebrity merchandise can you buy?
There is currently the choice of nine items on sale in the ITV shop to celebrate I’m A Celebrity. Choose from the Campmate Canteen bottle, Campmate T-shirts for men, ladies or kids, an official backpack, mess tin, enamel mug, Toblerone or guide book.
Prices range from £10 to £25 so they are ideal for stocking fillers or last-minute gift ideas for fans of the show. Whether they know everything about the I’m a celebrity castle to predicting who will win – they’re bound to love these items.
Especially as they can be personalised to the recipient’s name or favourite campmate.
Personalisation details:
T-Shirt
- For the T-shirt (sizes S /M/L/XL/ XXL) the name will be applied to the back of the T-shirt. It will appear exactly as requested, including capitalisation – we would suggest you put your name in capitals to match what is used in the camp!
- Chosen campmate number between 01 and 12 to be applied on the back of the t-shirt – e.g. Your Name 02
- Sizing and positioning of text may vary
- Character limit for your name is nine characters
- Any words we deem to be rude or offensive may be rejected at the point of manufacture. Either a full refund will be offered or you will be invited to send an alternative.
Campmate Canteen Bottle
- Personalised name will be applied to the patch on the front of the cover.
- Font is Arial.
- Your name will appear exactly as requested, including capitalisation – we would suggest you put your name in capitals to match what is used in the camp!
- Character limit is nine.
- Any words we deem to be rude or offensive may be rejected at the point of manufacture. Either a full refund will be offered or you will be invited to send an alternative.
Backpack
- Personalised name will be applied to the patch on the front of the backpack.
- Font is Arial and the backpack measures L35xW26xH12cm
- Your name will appear exactly as requested, including capitalisation – we would suggest you put your name in capitals to match what is used in the camp!
- Character limit is nine.
- Any words we deem to be rude or offensive may be rejected at the point of manufacture. Either a full refund will be offered or you will be invited to send an alternative.
Free delivery is available when you spend more than £35 in the ITV shop.
Best I’m A Celebrity products fans will love:
Blacks Men’s Country Master Walking Boots – SAVE 42% was £171.00 – now £99.00 | Blacks
the smart, moisture-managing technology keeps surface water at bay, whilst encouraging breathability for optimised cooling. The premium leather uppers are both durable and rugged, with a comfortable footbed offering exceptional cushioning with each step. Sizes 7-12 available.
Hi Tec Women’s Endeavour Walking Boot – SAVE 36% – was £90.00 now £58.00 | Blacks
New for the season, the Women’s Endeavour Walking Boots from Hi-Tec are ideal for beginner walkers and hikers. Great for those seeking out a new adventure of their own without breaking the bank. Sizes 4-8.
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Mug – £11.08 each or £9.42 2+ or £8.86 for 4+ | Red Bubble
Perfect for coffee, tea, or as a piece of art – this eye-opening ceramic mug holds 11oz (325ml) and is made from dishwasher safe ceramic. The wraparound design is printed for you when you order. And why not save more by buying extra for family or friends as you the price comes down for bulk buyers.
Tobar Bush Tucker Trial Challenge Game with REAL EDIBLE INSECTS – £17.07 | Amazon
Spin the wheel and eat whatever the arrow lands on. Will it be a bug or a jelly bean? Bush grub products are made with real insects and have been dried out and prepared for your edible pleasure. Party game for two to six players.
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Throw Pillow 40x40cm – from £17.12 | Red Bubble
Soft and durable 100% spun polyester cover with an optional Polyester fill/ insert at an additional cost. It comes in a full-colour double-sided design printed for you when you order. features a concealed zip opening for a clean look and easy care. If you want that plump finish use an insert that is bigger than the cover size.
I’m A Celebrity 2021 airs on ITV nightly at 9pm/9.15pm.