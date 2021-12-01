ITV shop I’m A Celebrity: What merchandise can you buy?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jungle fans are in for a real treat this Christmas as the ITV shop has some cracking I’m A Celebrity 2021 merchandise options that will make fantastic adult’s or kids’ stocking filler ideas.

If they’ve been locked into watching the reality show each night when I’m A Celeb is on TV, then they could be just a click away from creating their very own campers look with gifts to suit every budget – ranging from I’m A Celebrity Campmate Canteen personalised water bottles (£15) and campmate T-shirts (£13) to a limited edition Toblerone (£12) for chocolate lovers.

ITV Shop: What I’m A Celebrity merchandise can you buy?

There is currently the choice of nine items on sale in the ITV shop to celebrate I’m A Celebrity. Choose from the Campmate Canteen bottle, Campmate T-shirts for men, ladies or kids, an official backpack, mess tin, enamel mug, Toblerone or guide book.

Prices range from £10 to £25 so they are ideal for stocking fillers or last-minute gift ideas for fans of the show. Whether they know everything about the I’m a celebrity castle to predicting who will win – they’re bound to love these items.

Especially as they can be personalised to the recipient’s name or favourite campmate.

Personalisation details:

T-Shirt

For the T-shirt (sizes S /M/L/XL/ XXL) the name will be applied to the back of the T-shirt. It will appear exactly as requested, including capitalisation – we would suggest you put your name in capitals to match what is used in the camp!

Chosen campmate number between 01 and 12 to be applied on the back of the t-shirt – e.g. Your Name 02

Sizing and positioning of text may vary

Character limit for your name is nine characters

Any words we deem to be rude or offensive may be rejected at the point of manufacture. Either a full refund will be offered or you will be invited to send an alternative.

Campmate Canteen Bottle

Personalised name will be applied to the patch on the front of the cover.

Font is Arial.

Your name will appear exactly as requested, including capitalisation – we would suggest you put your name in capitals to match what is used in the camp!

Character limit is nine.

Any words we deem to be rude or offensive may be rejected at the point of manufacture. Either a full refund will be offered or you will be invited to send an alternative.

Backpack

Personalised name will be applied to the patch on the front of the backpack.

Font is Arial and the backpack measures L35xW26xH12cm

Your name will appear exactly as requested, including capitalisation – we would suggest you put your name in capitals to match what is used in the camp!

Character limit is nine.

Any words we deem to be rude or offensive may be rejected at the point of manufacture. Either a full refund will be offered or you will be invited to send an alternative.

Free delivery is available when you spend more than £35 in the ITV shop.

