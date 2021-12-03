We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Some I’m A Celebrity fans have criticised how ‘easy’ this year’s trials appear to be for the 2021 campmates but those who would love to give the trials a go themselves are wondering where is I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge?

So far, campmates have undergone a variety of challenges – with Naughty Boy being voted to do the most trials – from the dreaded eating and drinking trials to facing their fears of heights or small spaces and lots of creepy crawlies.

And while this year’s class of 2021 – including Matty Lee, athlete Kadeena Cox, David Ginola and Danny Miller – appear to be doing better at the trails than in previous years, fans are invited to come and have a go if they think they can master it. So where is the I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge that members of the public can have a go and see who will win? Here’s all you need to know…

Where is I’m a Celebrity Jungle Challenge?

I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge is based at Quayside, MediaCityUK, Salford, Manchester (M50 3AH) on land formerly known as The Lowry Shopping Centre and can be found on the first floor of the shopping centre near VUE cinema.

The family attraction features the Main Camp – similar to the previous Australia series as this years’ is at Gwrych Castle, Wales – the Throne, and Winner’s Bridge and the experience promises to ‘put campmates’ nerve and agility to the test.

With time-based trials for participants to race against the clock, just like the celebrities, in order to collect stars and be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing that enables flexibility such as long trousers or shorts and a T-shirt. Closed-in trainers are advised as the best footwear. Gloves may be worn to protect hands in certain areas.

Lockers are available for coats and bags.

And there is advice on what to wear and what not to wear for your own safety available on the website.

How to book Jungle Challenge tickets?

To book Jungle Challenge tickets, simply log on to I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge and click book tickets, where you will be taken to the booking page.

Tickets are limited in supply as they are only being released a few months at a time, due to the ongoing transitioning out of Covid but more tickets are expected to be released soon for the remainder of the year.

Gameplay tickets are priced from £20 each (£30 adults /child £27.50/ students £19.50 – 17+ Mon-Thurs) Early Evening Sessions – marked on the calendar for limited sessions as ‘EE’ are discounted, Adults (18+) – £22.50 Children (under 17) – £20.00.

Gameplay tickets includes digital photos inside the attraction. But game participants must meet the height and weight limits

Height:

Minimum 1.35m / 4ft 5ins and

Maximum 2m / 6ft 6ins.

Weight:

Minimum 30kg / 4 stone 10lbs

Maximum 114kg / 18 stone

Spectator tickets cost £10 each and for people over the age of eight years only.

On students days, students must bring a waiver completed by an adult in advance or entry will be refused.

At least one adult ticket must be purchased as part of your booking.

Simply choose a time slot for your booking from 10am to 7pm.

Giftcards can be purchased and would make a great Christmas gift, along with some merchandise from the ITV I’m A Celebrity shop, for a fan of the show.

What are the trials at I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge Manchester?

The following trials are included in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge Manchester:

Jungle Run (3/5 bravery)

The Ascent (4/5)

Tree Top Trail (3/5)

Jump the Lights (3/5)

Get a Grip (5/5)

The Tree House (1/5)

Star Scavenger Hunt (1/5)

Dingo Dollar phones (1/5)

The Spy Rider (4/5)

Is I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge for kids?

I’m a Celebrity Jungle Challenge is for kids who are more than 1.35m (4ft 5ins) tall, and who weigh more than 30kg / 4 stone 10lbs. But they must also be under 2m (6ft 6ins) tall and weigh less than 114kg (18 stone).

But the attraction isn’t just for kids, as anyone can play, providing they also meet the height and weight limitations.

Suitable for all the family, but if anyone has a health condition that limits participation or they would prefer to watch, then the spectator ticket would be best for them, however, only children over the age of eight are allowed to have a spectator ticket.

You can watch a vlog of the attraction below…

Meanwhile, if you’d prefer to sit back and watch the celebrities do it, I’m A Celebrity is aired nightly on ITV at 9pm/9.15pm.