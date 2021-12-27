Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares adorable snaps of her twins celebrating their first Christmas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared new photos of her baby twins to mark their first Christmas as a family.

The mum-of-two who gave birth to the twins in August, posed alongside fiancé Andre Gray in the cute snaps. With all four family members dressed adorably in some red and white matching family Christmas pyjamas.

Fans of the girlband star were delighted to see the new photos of the twins – whose names and gender are yet to be announced. The 30-year-old has only previously shared one photo of her children, a close-up of their tiny toes following their birth this summer.

Despite their faces hidden by a black heart emoji, the two adorable twins showed off lots of lovely black hair as they posed with mum and dad in front of the Christmas tree.

In the other two snaps, Leigh-Anne and Andre can be seen gazing and laughing at their two new additions.

Leigh-Anne also revealed that the couple had tried to get her two dogs or “fur babies” into the family photo without much success.

“Insta vs Reality of trying to get two bubbas in a family photo let alone two fur babies! lol,” read the caption. “Merry Christmas from the Graynock’s! Sending everyone so much love.”

2021 was quite the year for Little Mix pregnancies with Perrie Edwards announcing her pregnancy in May this year. Perrie then gave birth to a baby boy in August, five days after Leigh-Anne welcomed her twins. She later revealed her and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain son’s unique name as Axel.

Leigh-Anne recently opened up on motherhood and her two twins in an interview with Capital FM:

“I am just so in awe of them. And I feel like the luckiest person every day to wake up and see their smile and… I’m going to get emotional…,” she said.

“The most beautiful thing I’ve ever been able to do is create life. It’s actually amazing. The most important thing I want to teach my children is to always believe in themselves. Always know how beautiful they are, and I’ll tell them every day, and also to be bosses!”

Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre got engaged on May 29, 2020. With her footballer beau getting down on one knee during the couple’s four-year anniversary. The two then announced her pregnancy one year on in a sweet Instagram post, admitting “we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”

With two of three Little Mix members now new mothers, it came as no surprise that the band announced a break in early December. The statement shared that the girlband stars will take the time to “recharge and work on some other projects”, but they denied it being a permanent split.