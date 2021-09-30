Murder Island: What are the air dates for the Channel 4 show?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Channel 4’s Murder Island is set to be the latest crime series that will have audiences glued to their seats.

We viewers love a classic ‘Who dunnit?’ television series to sink our teeth into. And thankfully after the end of ITV’s submarine thriller Vigil, filmed in the UK, audiences have a new Channel 4 offering to play armchair detective with.

The programme, written by acclaimed crime author Ian Rankin promises to have plenty of twists and turns in store. And with the show airing straight after new series of The Great British Bake Off, there really is no excuse not to watch it.

What are the air dates for Murder Island on Channel 4?

Murder Island will air on Tuesday 5 October at 9.30pm on Channel 4.

The new crime series has six episodes in total. And each episode is 60 minutes long with ad breaks.

Viewers who miss the show will also be able to catch up online on All4 after the programme has aired.

It joins Channel 4 shows like Married at First Sight which finishes on October 4, and Gogglebox 2021 as these are also keeping us entertained this autumn.

What is Murder Island on Channel 4 about?

Murder Island will see eight members of the public split into four teams of two. They will be tasked with solving the murder of Charly Hendricks – a young woman found dead at a rented and rundown property on the Island.

During the six episodes, the players must work hard to successfully catch her killer. With the winners walking away with the £50,000 prize at the end of the show.

Watching their every move are the show’s experts – three top senior investigating officers. And they will be assessing the teams, pointing out any mistakes and offering their expertise.

On hand will also be pathologists, forensic scientists and psychologists to aid the amateur detectives on solving the case.

The storyline the players have to solve is written by acclaimed crime writer Ian Rankin. He is best known for his Inspector Rebus novels, which have also been adapted for TV.

The Scottish writer, who was a recent guest on The One Show, teased fans with what can be expected from the show.

“When it comes to writing a whodunit I usually call the shots, taking the reader only to the places I want them to visit and showing them only the characters I want them to seem,” he said.

“Murder Island is different. The detectives can follow any strand, uncovering clues as they go and asking the suspects any questions they like. Will I manage to stay one step ahead of them? I think I’ve constructed my twistiest story yet – so let’s see!”

Murder Island trailer

A trailer for Channel 4’s Murder Island was shared on Twitter by one of the eight contestants appearing in the show.

Scottish lawyers Aamer Anwar, Bobby Reid and Claire Madison Mitchell are one team hoping to catch the killer and get their hands on the £50,000 grand prize.

Who are the Murder Island police experts?

The show features experts Parm Sandhu, Simon Harding and Graham McMillan. And these three will watch over the contestants as they try to identify the murderer.

Parm Sandhu is a former Chief Superintendent at the Met Police, author and broadcaster, who will be acting as senior investigating officer.

She is assisted by her deputies – former Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding and Detective Sergeant Graham McMillan who works within the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Where is Murder Island filmed?

Murder Island was filmed in Gigha, a remote island in Scotland.

Gigha forms part of the Kintyre coast and is a rural, green island with a tiny population of just 163 people.

Filming for the crime show took place during summer 2021, following the lifting of government coronavirus restrictions.