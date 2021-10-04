We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As everyone’s favourite dance show waltzes onto our screens, many are wondering where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

The glitzy costumes, the incredible routines, the all-star Strictly contestants, and THOSE Strictly curse rumours – there’s a reason fans welcome the return of Strictly Come Dancing each year. And it’s safe to say we’re already obsessed with the fabulousness that is Strictly 2021.

The long-running BBC dance show first aired in 2004 and is now into it’s 19th series. Fans can expect the same entertainment with this year’s Strictly class that’s filmed in this central location.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing is filmed in the Elstree Studios based in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

The beloved BBC dance competition has been filmed at the Elstree Studios since 2013, following the closure of the BBC Television Centre. And both Strictly’s Saturday and Sunday night show are filmed in the studio’s famous George Lucas stage.

The stage is approximately 15,770 square foot and can accommodate a Strictly audience of up to 750 people. Though the show is currently welcoming a limited and socially-distanced audience because of the pandemic.

The George Lucas stage is named after the American director and creator of the hit Star Wars trilogy, who filmed parts of the sci-fi film franchise at Elstree.

Elstree has also been home to hundreds of other acclaimed TV series and films, including royal hits like The Kings Speech and the upcoming season 5 of The Crown.

Other popular modern TV shows like The Voice, The Chase, A League of Their Own and Celebrity Juice are also filmed at Elstree. Plus cinematic classics like Superman, The Shining and several of the Indiana Jones films.

Where is Strictly: It Takes Two filmed?

Strictly: It Takes Two is filmed at the Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London.

The popular spin-off show has a new location for 2021. It was previously filmed at Elstree Studios in 2020 – like the main show itself. And prior to this was recorded at the h studio, BBC Television Centre and the London Studios.

Its new filming location is not the only new change this year, with new Strictly It Takes Two presenters announced for 2021.

Former Strictly pro Janette Monrara has been revealed as Zoe Ball’s replacement – who previously hosted the show for 10 years.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed in Blackpool?

Each year Strictly Come Dancing spends a weekend in Blackpool. With the show broadcast live from the Blackpool Tower.

Cast, crew and judges all make the 230 mile trip up North to take a twirl on the world famous Blackpool ballroom dance floor.

The Tower Ballroom, which dates back to 1894, has held several international dance competitions over the years. And has crowned many a Latin and Ballroom world champion.

Fans of the show can book tickets to the Ballroom and enjoy a tour or afternoon tea there when visiting the popular seaside town.

What date does Strictly go to Blackpool?

The Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week special is usually filmed in November.

Previously, this has taken place four weeks before the final. With seven lucky couples having the honour of gracing the Blackpool Tower ballroom floor.

Sadly, Strictly Come Dancing won’t be returning to film in Blackpool for 2021.

Shows bosses have confirmed they will not to head to Blackpool this year because of Covid and the logistical planning that is needed to make it happen. And this marks the second year in a row that bosses have cancelled Strictly’s Blackpool week.

Executive producer Sarah James said: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

Whilst Blackpool is off the cards for 2021, audiences can expect the other usual themed weeks including movie, musical and Halloween week.

Where is the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

You can catch the tour action live at the following UK locations:

Utilita Arena Birmingham

First Direct Arena Leeds

Utilita Arena Newcastle

AO Arena Manchester

Utilita Arena Sheffield

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

SSE Hydro Glasgow

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

The O2 Arena London

The Strictly Come Dancing Live tour is back for 2022. And will feature your favourite Strictly pros, plus some of the celebrity contestants taking part in this year’s series.

Ballroom fans will no doubt be delighted by the news. Especially as the Strictly tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tickets for the Strictly Live Tour are available to book online at Ticketmaster now.

This year’s tour however has been given the green light and will run from Thursday 20 January – Sunday 13th February 2022.