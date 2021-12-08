We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis has penned a touching statement to her partner Giovanni Pernice as they progress to the semi-finals.

Rose Ayling-Ellis delighted fans with her praise of pro-partner Giovanni Pernice after they made it through to the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-finals.

The pair are fan-favorites and tipped to win, after they scored the first perfect score in series six, with four 10s.

Rose took to Instagram, sharing a carousel of four adorable pictures of her and Giovanni, smiling and laughing together after their performance on Saturday’s show.

She wrote, ‘‘A leap of faith,’ what a perfect phrase to sum up our partnership. Trust is super important in dance and I’ve learnt that very quickly.

‘I know Giovanni is always there to catch me and that’s what makes him so good at what he does! Thank you for not dropping me Gio, I appreciate that 👍🏻’

In a second post, she also thanked fans, saying ‘I cannot believe I am in the semi-final!!! Where has the time gone?! Thank you for all your love and support for Giovanni and I.’

The soap star is the first-ever deaf contestant on Strictly, with Giovanni learning sign language to communicate with her, and developing a blinking technique to help with timing. They even danced a poignant routine, where there was a segment with no music.

Fans loved Rose Ayling-Ellis’s tribute to Giovanni Pernice, one fan wrote, ‘You are the most stunning partnership and what an incredible talent you both have. Let’s go all the way, Rose and Giovanni!’

Another said, ‘The BEST partnership in Strictly history 🥰🧡’

And a third remarked, ‘You both bring so much joy and happiness into our lives 🌹 💐. Breathtaking couple best In Strictly history. Problem for Gio is that he will never be able to top this partnership. Well done to you both x 😍😍👏👏.’

Giovanni, who recently split from Maura Higgins, also commented with a series of heart emojis.

You can see the couple perform the American Smooth in the clip below…

The pair share a special bond, with fans speculating about whether they are a couple. Giovanni has also previously admitted their relationship is more than just dancing.