Is Brie Larson married? All we know about the Lessons in Chemistry star

The Hollywood actress has taken on a new leading role, and fans want to know if Brie Larson is married.

Lessons in Chemistry, based on the book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, has landed on Apple TV, and fans want to know more about the stars of the show. Brie Larson leads the cast, taking on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a chemist who battles sexism in the workplace in 60s California. Brie's no stranger to portraying a strong female character - having previously starred as superhero Captain Marvel and the kidnapped 'Ma' in Room.

Now that she's returned to screens, viewers want to know more about Brie Larson's life beyond the camera, and much like TV fans have also been asking if Stephen Graham is married and whether Jon Hamm is married, many now want to know the same of Brie Larson.

Is Brie Larson married?

No, Brie Larson is not married. Until recently, she was in a long-term relationship with actor and musician Elijah Allan-Blitz, but it was confirmed that the pair had split up in March 2023.

Rumours of their romance first appeared in 2019, when they were photographed together at a grocery store in California. But it wasn't until they attended the Oscars together in 2020 that their relationship was confirmed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Brie broke the news that the pair had parted ways in an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier in 2023, saying, "I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I'm just completely open."

Who is Brie Larson dating?

Brie Larson is currently reported to be single. Shortly after her breakup, Brie explained to Harper’s Bazaar that not being tied down has been good for her work, saying, "I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure."

Reflecting on being a single woman in her 30s, she said, "I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30.

"What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life? That’s such a big place to be in. Certain existential questions come up."

Her previous romance with Elijah Allan-Blitz began just six months after Larson called off her engagement with longtime fiancé Alex Greenwald, who popped the question during a trip to Tokyo in March 2016.

The pair had been together since 2013, and a source told People at the time, "They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being, but they remain close."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to her relationship with Greenwald, Brie Larson had also been romantically linked to actor and musician John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People, Hindsight), and Hannah Montanna cast member Cody Linley.

Where is Brie Larson from?

Brie Larson is from Sacramento, California. she was born on October 1 1989 was home-schooled before she studied acting at the American Conservatory Theatre.

She took on her first major role in 2001, when she played Emily in the sitcom Raising Dad. She also had minor roles in 13 Going On 30 and Sleepover, and played supporting roles in Scott Pilgrim vs the World and 21 Jump Street.

Her breakthrough role came with the independent drama Short Term 12 and she achieved further success in 2015 when she starred as 'Ma' in Room, an adaptation of Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name. She won several awards for her portrayal in the thriller, including an Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for Best Actress.

However, she is now perhaps best known for her role as Captain Marvel, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Homes and Gardens, Brie is currently living in the Los Angeles area. In March 2023, she bought a $7 million property in Los Feliz, Hollywood, in the prestigious Laughlin Park community, and she owns two other properties in LA - including an ocean-front cottage in Malibu and a large home in Woodland Hills, in the San Fernando Valley region.

