BBC Radio One and Morning Live (opens in new tab) has a strong fan following and both listeners and viewers are wondering where is Katie Thistleton from and who is she married to?

Katie currently hosts Life Hacks and The Official Chart: First Look on Radio One alongside Vick Hope (opens in new tab) and often appears on Morning Live as a stand-in presenter.

So fans are keen to know more about the blonde host as she starts to make more regular appearances on their favourite shows...

Where is Katie Thistleton from?

Katie Thistleton is from Manchester. She went to Droylsden High School for Girls and went on to graduate from the University of Salford with a degree in English and Creative Writing before qualifying as a NCTJ certified journalist from studying at News Associates in Manchester.

Before joining the BBC, she previously worked for the NHS Pennine Care mental health trust.

She encourages people to consider their mental health. As an ambassador, she supports the mental health organisations Young Minds and Place2Be.

Her new show launched back in September as she shared the news with her 45.5k Instagram followers and BBC Radio One tweeted, "Congratulations to Katie Thistleton who will host a new weekend show (Friday and Saturday, 10.30am – 1pm) which will also broadcast from Salford Her first show will be on Friday 9 September We can’t wait to tune in @KatieThistleton"

Who is Katie Thistleton married to?

Katie Thistleton is married to Alex Harris. Katie often posts pictures of them together on Instagram. The couple have known each other for years, Alex proposed to Katie at a celebration on one knee and she accepted. They got married in late 2021. They spend time with each other’s families and meet together to celebrate the milestones in one other’s lives.

On their wedding day he shared, "“Life with you is wonderful…” My beautiful wife - thank you for the best day of my life. 30.10.21 @KatieThistleton"

Who presents Radio 1 Life Hacks?

Katie Thistleton presents Radio One Life Hacks (opens in new tab) with Vick Hope. The show is based on health and well being and airs each Sunday from 4pm on BBC Radio One. On the podcast Vick and Katie share hacks to help your life better.

