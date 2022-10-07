Who is Tony Adams' wife and does he have kids? All you need to know about the Strictly star

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tony Adams has apologised to his professional partner (opens in new tab) Katya Jones after he dropped her in training for his last Strictly Come Dancing routine but fans are wondering who is Tony Adams' wife and does he have kids?

The English football manager and former professional player is currently at the bottom of the leaderboard following week 2 results - despite scoring 15 from week one and 22 from week two to make a total of 37 he has become the celebrity with the lowest score so far.

But while he remained in the contest, after Kaye Adams (opens in new tab) was voted out of Strictly (opens in new tab), he will be wanting to make sure he earns higher scores this week to avoid a dance off, as we look at all you need to know about the star and his family...

Who is Tony Adam's wife?

Tony Adams is married to Poppy Teacher - a whisky heiress as Poppy is the great-great-great granddaughter of whisky firm founder William Teacher. The couple married at a private ceremony in Kent back in 2004. At the time, Poppy's mother Petra said, "Poppy's very happy. We're delighted."

It is Tony's second marriage. He was previously married to Jane Shea, between 1992 and 1997 but it ended in divorce.

Tony previously opened up about the 'Strictly Curse' (opens in new tab) and said his wife wasn't worried about it, and joked, "she's trying to get rid of me, that's why she pushed me into doing it. I've had enough of you! It's been 20 years, please, please off you go!"

He added, "She's not the slightest bit worried. Luckily, when I met Poppy 20 years ago, we had a spiritual connection - we don't live in the physical world or we'd be struggling."

Wife Poppy has been supporting Tony from the side of the dance floor as she expressed her love for him ahead of his performance.

Speaking to Tess Daly (opens in new tab), she said, "He was devastated, he had a complete mind blank but he kind of loved it at the same time."

Speaking on his Charleston routine, she gushed, “He’s going to nail it, I have total confidence, I’ve never been so proud or so in love with him.”

And Poppy added, "And I’m going to proper cry" after the audience went "awww".

Does Tony Adams have kids?

Yes, Tony Adams has five children - Oliver and Amber with his first wife Jane and two sons Atticus and Hector plus daughter Iris, with his second wife Poppy. Tony recently shared a selfie with his kids on his Instagram.

His daughter Amber is a partnership agent at Digital Icon Agency, which deals with influencer marketing and talent management. She has recently enjoyed some sun-soaked breaks to Greece and Italy. His daughter's most recent post shows her enjoying a bbq at home, with younger brother Atticus joking ""How many times do you and millie want to come down when i’m not there." [sic]

Amber joked back, "We plan it like that xx." [sic]

