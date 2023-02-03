Living Wild: How to Change Your Life: All you need to know about season 2 of Loose Women Sophie Morgan's show

Loose Women (opens in new tab) panelist Sophie Morgan (opens in new tab) is back with a new season of her show Living Wild: How to Change Your Life as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming series.

The award-winning disability advocate, TV presenter and social entrepreneur will continue on her epic bike road trip meeting people who have made radical changes in their lives in order to live their wildest dreams.

The series initially aired as a two-parter in August last year and saw Sophie immerse herself in the lives of various people -from a shepherdess raising rare sheep to a Muslim London family who relocate to a farm in remote Wales - who are all united by a desire to build new lives around the things they love.

As we look at what you can expect from the new series...

Living Wild: How to Change Your Life is being released on 11th February 2023 on Channel 4. The four-part series sees Sophie travelling to the furthest corners of the UK and the continent: from Scandinavia to the Scilly Isles, the Scottish Islands to the Norfolk coast, the most remote point of Cumbria to the southernmost island of Ireland.

As she explores snow-covered arctic forests or surfs on the beachfront of North Devon, Sophie will offer up an unfiltered insight into the unexpected realities, both good and bad, of pursuing a life filled with adventure, purpose and passion in some of the most remote and breathtakingly beautiful parts of the U.K. and beyond.

Speaking about her new series, Sophie said, "I’m so excited to be heading back out on the road again for another adventure, to meet more incredible people and visit more extraordinary places. In this second series, I’ll be diving even deeper into the lives of people who haven’t let anything stand in the way of a better life and plan to find out exactly how we can all find inspiration for any changes we wish to make to our own lives. We only have one life and this series is all about learning how best to live it!"

Episode one will see Sophie meeting people building new lives around the things they love, beginning with a trip to Finnish Lapland to meet Bex and Steve, a couple who gave up their stressful jobs in the UK to start a new life in the wilderness of the Arctic Circle. In Northern Ireland, she meets Michael and Alex, a young couple who quit their jobs and home in Belfast for a more sustainable way of life in the lush County Down countryside, and meets Amira, a former beauty therapist from Blackburn, who made the decision to change her life, and that of many other Muslim women, by setting up an adventure group in the beautiful surroundings of the Lake District.

Sophie Morgan's net worth

Sophie Morgan has an estimated net worth of £5 million, according to Allfamousbirthdays (opens in new tab). Sophie has never let her disability stand in the way of the things she loves [recent travels have included Joshua Tree National Park, The Maldives and Sahara Dessert] and as an award-winning disability advocate and inclusion consultant, Sophie is passionate about bringing awareness to better travel for disability.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sophie has joined hundreds of other Air B&B hosts in the newly launched Adapted Category (opens in new tab), listing her own home with accessibility features in London for others to enjoy whenever she is away travelling.

Sophie’s home is part of Airbnb’s Adapted Category, which features homes specifically adapted for wheelchair access, with verified step-free paths into the home, bedroom and bathroom, as well as additional accessibility features. Through a unique partnership with Matterport, a leader in 3D space capture, all homes will also undergo 3D mapping to help confirm that they meet these mobility parameters.

Sophie Morgan's book

Sophie Morgan released a new book called Driving Forwards (opens in new tab) - it is a remarkable and powerful memoir, detailing Sophie's life-changing injury, her recovery, and her life since. It is also a book about family, friends, fierce love in all its forms, identity, and meaning. Searingly honest, her story is unusual and yet relatable, inspiring us to see how adversity can be channelled into opportunity and how ongoing resilience can ultimately lead to empowerment.

Sophie Morgan's Living Wild: How to Change Your Life airs on 11th February on Channel 4 at 8pm.

