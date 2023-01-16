As Junior Bake Off returns to screens tonight with Harry Hill as host, you might be wondering is Harry Hill the new Bake Off presenter?

The popular children's baking contest is kicking off at 5pm on Channel 4 on Monday 16th January, with a new batch of young bakers hoping to win the eighth season.

And as presenter Harry Hill prepares to introduce 16 of Britain's best junior bakers all hoping to impress judges Liam Charles (opens in new tab) and Ranveet Gill, we wonder whether Harry could be the new Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab) presenter, as a worthy Matt Lucas replacement? His colourful outfits and funny personality would make him a great fit for the show.

The speculation comes after Countdown Host Colin Murray is confirmed as permanent host following his trial run (opens in new tab)

Here's all you need to know...

Is Harry Hill the new Bake Off presenter?

Harry Hill is the presenter of Junior Bake Off but the new Great British Bake Off presenter to replace Matt Lucas and co-host with Noel Fielding has not yet been confirmed. Harry Hill has been Junior Bake Off presenter since 2019 and even took part in the show as a contestant on Stand Up to Cancer campaign in which he based one of his bakes on a holiday with the then Duchess of Cornwall making a bikini-clad Camilla, now Queen Consort, out of gingerbread for a celebrity version of the charity contest.

Speaking of hosting Junior Bake Off Harry said at the time, "I’m very excited to be going back in the tent and breathing the cake fumes – I know a certain duchess will be looking on, brimming with pride.”

Junior contestants face two challenges - a technical and a showstopper - as part of 10 heats of the show.

Viewers previously hoped that Harry would be considered as host of the main show, should then hosts, Sandi Toksvig or Noel Fielding ever leave.

"Harry Hill was a genius host of Bake Off Junior and tbh they should consider him to host the real thing if Sandi or Noel ever decide to call it a day."

Another fan agreed tweeting, "He's so charming and funny. I can see what you mean."

A unique showstopper from Harry Hill. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/gVSIaBBxUpMarch 6, 2018 See more

But Harry hasn't even been listed as a favourite in the running to host the main adult version of the show.

According to Betfair (opens in new tab), Richard Ayoade is the 7/2 favourite to join Noel Fielding in the Great British Bake Off tent as a presenter after Matt Lucas revealed he was leaving the show. Former Great British Sewing Bee presenter Joe Lycett (opens in new tab) is next at 9/2 to step into Lucas’ shoes, with 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain (opens in new tab) next at 7/1. A return for duo Mel Giedroyc Sue Perkins is 16/1, while James Acaster returning to the tent is 10/1 after his memorable appearance on the celebrity version of the show.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said, “Joe Lycett presented three series of The Great British Sewing Bee and is 9/2 to swap needles for kneading and replace the outgoing Matt Lucas as a presenter on The Great British Bake Off.

“Richard Ayoade is the current 7/2 favourite, with 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain 7/1. James Acaster made a memorable appearance on the celebrity edition and is 10/1 to return to the tent as a presenter, while a comeback for Mel and Sue is 16/1.”

Next Bake Off presenter odds

The following celebrities have been rumoured as possible replacement co-hosts of the Great British Bake Off...

Richard Ayoade 7/2

Joe Lycett 9/2

Nadiya Hussain 7/1

James Acaster 10/1

Amelia Dimoldenberg 12/1

Claudia Winkleman 14/1

Ellie Taylor (opens in new tab) 14/1

14/1 Mel and Sue 16/1

Judi Love 18/1

Seann Walsh (opens in new tab) 20/1

20/1 Matt Berry 10/1

Tom Allen 20/1

Rylan Clark Neal 33/1

Shaparak Khorsandi 25/1

Sara Pascoe 12/1

Babatunde Aleshe (opens in new tab) 33/1

Who is presenting Bake Off?

Presenting Bake Off is Noel Fielding and who will join him as co-host on the main show is yet to be confirmed. Bake Off Junior presenter remains solely comedian Harry Hill.

Speaking about a possible replacement, Bake Off judge Prue Leith told viewers of The One Show, "You know, almost everybody who's in telly has told me 'I'm available' as if I had anything to do with it.

"What I think about Matt Lucas is that I'm really sad because I love the guy. He's such fun and he got on well with Noel, they were just brilliant...I don't know who should replace him really."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?

Matt Lucas decided to leave Bake Off after it "became clear" that he could no longer host the show alongside his other project commitments.

“Farewell Bake Off!” he wrote. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

Matt's replacement has yet to be announced by Channel 4 or the series’ producers.

Matt continued, “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops [Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”

The official Bake Off Twitter account replied, "We’ve loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in Covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”

Prue Leith said, "I do understand why because if you are close to Matt you know he never stops working.

"He has so many projects that people keep asking him to do things and you know he loves theatre, he was in Les Miserables for years, he loves that sort of show.

"But, you can't commit to it if you're on Bake Off because we film all through summer, so I think he's thought three years is enough, but I think he loved it."

pic.twitter.com/DIygWkYGLrDecember 6, 2022 See more

Related Channel 4 Features:

Video of the week