Mrs Hinch says she wants to have ‘one more child’ to complete her family

Cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchcliffe, AKA Mrs Hinch, has revealed she wants to add ‘one more child’ to her family.

Mrs Hinch has made a name for herself by sharing her top cleaning tips online and using her platform to give a candid insight into family life in her farmhouse mansion in the countryside.

Fans love her for her open nature that has seen the influencer speak about everything from being mum-shamed on a flight and her heartache over her son Ronnie's diagnosis with the rare condition Kawasaki disease, to her brilliant family holiday hack to avoid over-packing and her 'amazing' cheese strings in an air fryer recipe.

And now the social media star could be taking fans on another personal journey as she has shared that she wishes to have 'one more child,' though she admitted that she's going to have to wait until her two sons, Ronnie, four, and Lennie, two, calm down and stop fighting with each other so much.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram Stories, Mrs Hinch was asked by a fan whether she and her husband Jamie, who have just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, had talked about having more children.

She revealed, "The answer to that is yes. We would like one more - well, Jamie would like two and I was like 'no mate' - so one more would be lovely.

"But not right now," she added.

"Ron's four and Len's two - all I can say is they just clash. They love each other, like when they get on, it's so nice but they just fight a lot, they argue a lot. They are so different yet so similar in some things so there's a lot of clashing.

"I find myself just repeating myself a million times a day which...I guess that's just parenting - I get it, but yeah...not yet [for another baby]."

Just last week, Sophie and Jamie celebrated their five year wedding anniversary, with the influencer sharing in a sweet Instagram post that she can't wait to see what 'chapter 6’ of their marriage 'has in store' for the couple.

Alongside a stunning photo of her in her wedding gown, Mrs Hinch admitted that she felt a great 'sadness' on her wedding day as she would no longer have the same surname as her parents, a fact that made her question her worth.

She wrote, "5 years ago today, at this exact time in the morning, I was sat outside the bridal cottage, in the garden, with a cup of tea (mum told me I needed to drink something) but I was hit with a wave of sudden sadness.

"Yep that’s right, I was crying, thinking to myself that in a few short hours, my Dad will “give me away”, that I would no longer share the same surname as my parents, and that I was about to become a lifelong partner, Am I enough? "What if Jamie doesn’t want me in 5 years time and he drives off into the distance, leaving me at home with my clothes and baskets?

"Seriously, when I look back, my thoughts that morning went bloomin' crazy and that was all for nothing because marrying this man is by far the best decision I have ever made in life.

"I love him more now than I ever have before, and he supports me emotionally like no one else can. Happy anniversary Jamie, Thank you for being by my side, for being so kind, patient and not driving off into the distance.

"Now it’s time for marriage ‘chapter 6’ let’s see what this one has in store for us. I love you so much."

Perhaps chapter six includes adding a third child to their brood? We'll have to wait and see.